Three Fairbanks area homeschool programs hosted graduations this month, including two this past week.
Family and support were underlying themes connecting the three programs, which include Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s BEST Homeschool, Galena City School District’s IDEA and Nenana City School District’s CyberLynx programs.
BEST Homeschool
Seniors in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Building Educational Success Together (or BEST) homeschool program held its second largest graduating class in years.
BEST Director Laurie Beam said 46 students crossed the stage at Hering Auditorium May 12. The 2021 graduation was a similar size due to an increase in enrollment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The small setting provided for an intimate set, with a video set on the screen highlighting “then and now” images of each student.
“Continue to rely on your families,” Beam told graduates during the ceremony. “We are here to support you and want to see you succeed.”
Student speaker Isaac Bloomington said 12 years of journey have culminated in graduation. He compared graduates to ducklings: always struggling to keep afloat, occasionally diving beneath the water, but always surfacing.
“We will emerge triumphant in our struggles and continue striving the best way a little duckling knows how,” Bloomington said. “We will win. Our biggest failure is to give up and the most certain way to succeed is to always try.”
CyberLynx
CyberLynx Home and Correspondence School graduated 32 seniors in a Monday ceremony.
Student speakers Andrew Bodiker and Audrey Swank defined their graduating class’s success as hard work.
“I am thankful to live in a generation where we can readily progress and get an education or progress to our desired qualification,” Bodiker said. “We all have reasons why we wanted to get this far and it’s more than getting a diploma.”
Everything learned from elementary to high school, he said, “was to prepare us for life.”
Bodiker challenged his fellow graduates that “the best way to say thank you to everyone who supports you is to teach that which they taught you.”
The guest speaker, Jose Luis Martinez, born and raised in Fairbanks, shared that following key concepts — attitude, gratitude, choice, failure and success — will help in life.
“They resonate with me day in and day out,” Martinez said. He told graduates to be grateful for support shown by families and friends “and to be grateful for all the big and little things in life.”
IDEA
Interior Distance Education of Alaska Fairbanks (or IDEA) graduated 73 seniors Tuesday night at the Hering Auditorium.
A few students demonstrated some of the activities they engaged in during their studies, including a Tae Kwon Do pattern by J.R. Lannett, a violin performance by Ashley Grantham and piano performance by Matthew Medlin.
“One of the things that homeschool does is allow a student to pursue their passions in sometimes great depth,” said Daryl Bowers, IDEA’s director.
Instead of contact teachers and IDEA officials presenting diplomas, graduates received them from their parents and family members.
“It is the parents who do the preponderance of the work, late nights and early mornings preparing lesson plans and turning in the work samples,” Bowers said.
Guest speaker, Alaska State Regulatory Commissioner Keith Kurber, advised graduates they would continue learning in some fashion.
“Even though your formal education will have landmarks in it, you’re still going to keep learning the rest of your life,” Kurber said. “A seed of advice is that if you stop learning, you stop living. You should celebrate.”