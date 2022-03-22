Fairbanks North Star Borough School District high schools are already preparing for graduation season in May with a change of venues.
In the past, many of the graduations were held at the borough-owned Carlson Center. This year, graduation ceremonies will be held at individual schools or at the Lathrop High School’s Hering Auditorium on Airport Way.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin noted the venue change is “difficult for students and families right now.”
The decision, she said, was a financial one as the district grapples with closing a $19 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.
“Lathrop has an auditorium that we have that we don’t have to pay any money for, such as cleaning or audio-visual services,” Melin said. “Hering is open, and it is free.”
Melin said each school has decided how it will set its services.
“We’ve had to make some really hard fiscal decisions that have some pretty big price tags,” Melin said. “While changing the graduation venue isn’t as large of a price tag, it doesn’t seem fiscally responsible or equitable to ask people to move schools and give up schools and not use the facilities we already have.”
Melin said she hopes each family will be able to accommodate all of its guests. Each student gets a number of tickets, and if they aren’t used, can be turned back into the general pool.
“It may be a little more cozy than it was at the Carlson Center where you could just spread out,” Melin said. “What we’ve observed is that graduating classes have gotten smaller and smaller, so we moved those chairs closer to the platform.”
Melin said it will take some adjustment “but we are in a place where we’ve never been before and in ways we’ve never tried before.”
Graduation dates
• May 5, Career Education Center graduation ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
• May 6, Effie Kokrine Charter School graduation ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. at Effie Kokrine school gym.
• May 10
— Ben Eielson Junior-Senior High scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ben Eielson auditorium.
— Lathrop High School graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
• May 11, North Pole High School graduation scheduled at 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
• May 12
— West Valley High School graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. in the West Valley High gym.
— BEST Homeschool High School graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
• May 13
— Hutchison High School graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hering Auditorium.
— Star of the North graduation scheduled for 7 p.m. at North Pole High School auditorium.