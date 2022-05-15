Monroe Catholic High School celebrated the success and resilience of the 12 members of the class of 2022 during the school’s commencement ceremony last week in Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The small group of graduates streamed into the concert hall wearing blue caps and gowns May 6 in front of family members, friends and teachers proudly sitting in the audience.
Many remarked on the joy of graduating alongside students who feel more like family than classmates. Six of the graduating seniors attended Monroe Catholic since kindergarten.
Salutatorian Ole Peterson recalled how he and his small group of classmates grew up alongside one another and took on challenges as they came, which included a pandemic and school roof collapse this spring.
“Every high schooler has friends in their class, but very rarely are they friends with everyone in their class,” Peterson said. “I will take all of the memories and lots of the friendships I have made here as I move on to the next chapter of my life.”
The 12 students collectively won $1.3 million in scholarship money, according to former teacher Christina Woodward.
“The resiliency of this group is really special,” said Director of Schools Amanda Angaiak, who has worked alongside many of the students since grade school. “They’re just always been this really tight, tight group. I know they’re going to be successful just because they really are a loved group of kids.”
Valedictorian Katie Bast also spoke, sharing a story about each one of her classmates, such as tales of elementary school dating, middle school milk thieves and high school run-ins with the law.
“From these stories you realize that even though we’re small in numbers we are big in personality,” she said.