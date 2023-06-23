Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a Fairbanks businessman to the University of Alaska Board of Regents Thursday, according to a news release.
Seth Church, 36, will begin his role effective immediately, the governor’s office said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a Fairbanks businessman to the University of Alaska Board of Regents Thursday, according to a news release.
Seth Church, 36, will begin his role effective immediately, the governor’s office said.
The news release referenced Church is an entrepreneur with experience in real estate and commercial, industrial and oilfield construction.
In a prepared statement, Dunleavy said Church’s business background reflects a different perspective on the board of regents.
"As a business owner, Seth brings a perspective to the board of regents that will ensure the University of Alaska is effectively preparing students for productive careers,” Dunleavy said.
Church served on the Alaska Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, the Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and the Marine Transportation Advisory Board. Former Gov. Sarah Palin appointed Church to the Marine Transportation Advisory Board in 2009 and was re-appointed Sean Parnell
Church previously sat on the board of the Alaska Policy Forum, a conservative nonprofit think tank and advocacy group.
Seth Church was selected as a Top Forty Under 40 by the Alaska Journal of Commerce and the Alaska Chamber of Commerce in 2010.