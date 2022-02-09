Fairbanks North Star School Borough School District officials have a narrow focus on its priorities as lawmakers convene in Juneau for their legislative session.
The school district’s legislative priorities goals are simple: urging lawmakers to increase the base student allocation, and improving staff retention and recruitment. The district’s legislative affairs committee took up those issues Monday night.
The base student allocation, or BSA, funds provides per-pupil funding to school districts based on an average daily membership. The district and the state define average daily membership as “the average student enrollment for 20 school days, ending on the fourth Friday in October.”
The allocation has remained flat at $5,930 per student since 2017 but hasn’t kept up with inflation, according to the district. The Department of Education and Early Development plans for the same amount for fiscal year 2022-2023.
The district wants to see it boosted by $200. Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the discussion point on depends on whether lawmakers and the governor’s office focus on just a one-time raise or set the stage for a more sustainable framework.
Sandi Ryan, a representative from the district’s teachers union, agreed a BSA increase should be top priority.
“It’s really crucial for the lawmakers to see that it’s never ‘one and done’ after inflation stops,” Ryan said. “As long as we have inflation, we will have a need to raise the BSA.”
School board member Erin Morotti recommended the district back a proposed bill currently in committee, House Bill 272. The bill proposes to increase the BSA to $6,153 in fiscal year 2022-2023 and to $6,208 in fiscal year 2023-2024.
Lawmakers did provide $50 million in additional funding outside the base student allocation formula in the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw explained that while the district has lost students over the years, corresponding cost reductions don’t catch up.
“You have health insurance, fixed costs, overhead and labor costs that go up,” DeGraw said. “There’s a lot of pressure on the school district budget even when student enrollment drops.”
DeGraw said district expense increases have kept pace with inflation, if not more. He estimated inflation has increased by at least 13% over the past decade.
“When you combine that with a static BSA and enrollment loss, there is a very wide gap,” DeGraw said.
Addressing staff recruitment and retention hit the second priority.
Cori Anthony, representing the principals union, said the priority provides an opportunity to localize a statewide issue.
“We have positions that aren’t being filled, so we can be specific about how that has impacted our students here,” Anthony said.