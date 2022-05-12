Ingrid Schalk used to walk through a large field filled with cows to get to her fourth grade class at Joy Elementary School when it opened in 1961.
“I have wonderful memories,” she said. “I just love this place.”
She isn’t the only former student with fond memories of the school that opened 61 years ago. A gymnasium filled with current and former students, teachers, parents and community members came to bid farewell to the longtime school Tuesday night when Joy hosted a remembrance event, “Community Memory Walk, A Time to Say Farewell.”
Joy is one of three elementary schools closing this year along with Anderson and Nordale elementaries. The decision is expected to save the school district $3 million per year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to school district officials. Sixth graders will shift to middle school in the fall. All kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be reassigned to other schools.
It was a heartbreaking decision for families who attended and still love Joy Elementary School.
Lizzy Applebee Larson, a 1986 graduate of Joy Elementary, traveled from Anchorage where she works as a fourth-grade teacher. It was important to her to be there in person for the memory walk. She, her sister and close friends — all Joy alumni — looked through old photos and reminisced when a familiar face caught their attention. Then they noticed former teacher Sandy Buhite walking down the hall.
“You are the reason I became a teacher,” Larson told her.
Buhite, who still lives in Fairbanks, taught at Joy from 1967 to 1975 and 1982 to 1991.
“It was always a joy to come in,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful school.”
She was joined by former teacher Sharon Cook, who taught at Joy from 1965 to 1967.
Joyful history
The school was dedicated as Louis F. Joy Elementary on Nov. 9, 1961. Louis F. Joy was Fairbanks City School Board president and a member for more than 25 years. Lee S. Linck, the school’s engineer and architect received an award at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair for the school’s unique circular construction.
The school underwent an extensive renovation in 1986 when asbestos was discovered in the band room. Students were moved to the old McKinley School on Fort Wainwright, which became known as McJoy. Joy reopened in 1989. Enrollment numbers fluctuated from 277 students the first year to more than 610 students in 1970, resulting in the installation of Joy’s first portable building. Current enrollment is about 320 students.
The Joy family — grandchildren, great-grandson and great-great-granddaughter — attended the ceremony and accepted artwork depicting the school and a brass plaque commemorating the building.
Grandson Ron Hall said it was a privilege to hear all the stories and an honor to have his grandfather’s name on the building that housed all those memories.
Interim principal Stacy Foshee shared some of Joy’s accomplishments over the years — students working to set aside Creamer’s Field as a goose and duck refuge in 1967, students collecting one mile’s worth of pennies in 1975 to save natural resources, and students and staff helping Joy become the first school in the district to receive the Green Star Award in 1997, among other achievements.
In 2018 Joy Elementary became a kindergarten through seventh-grade school and added eighth grade in the 2019-2020 year.
But the Memory Walk was all about people who have been there over the years. They connected in the hallways and in the gymnasium, over old yearbooks and chance encounters. There were lots of hugs and plenty of tears.
The Short Story Cube was front and center at the Memory Walk, with community members of all ages earlier contributing 100 short stories or memories about their time at Joy. At the press of a button, the stories were revealed. Some were posted on a bulletin board. Some became cherished memories, stuffed into purses and pockets, to take home and read over and over again.
“What really made Joy School wasn’t the building, but the people that are in the building,” said former principal Dave Foshee. “Educators, parents, kids. The Power PTA we had here for many years. I don’t think I led the school, they did. They all made this school a special place.”
Former principal LaLaunie Whisenhant summed it up quite nicely: “What could be better than working at a school called Joy.”