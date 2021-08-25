Six lawsuits were filed against the school district and a former head football coach alleging severe emotional distress in connection with a 2019 West Valley High School football training incident that resulted in three players being pulled unresponsive from the deep end of a swimming pool.
The lawsuits were filed on July 21 and July 23, according to court records. Plaintiffs are Justin Cummings, Keegan Daoust, Chase Ramsey, JaKharri McKinney, Devin Brandon and Eric Pendergrass Jr. Along with their parents, they are seeking both general damages, including compensation for medical expenses, pain, suffering and lost wages, and punitive damages, according to court records.
Former head football coach Leroy Hessner, who resigned shortly after the incident, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuits. Other coaches were suspended for two years. Pendergrass is additionally suing Kyle Allison and Shaun Conwell Sr., who were assistant coaches.
All of the players but one are being represented by Fairbanks attorney John Wallace, who declined to comment at this time. Pendergrass is being represented by Fairbanks attorney Amy Welch, who was not available on Tuesday.
According to court records, the players were part of a three-day camp in late July 2019 known as the “Crucible,” which is also the name of a test for recruits to become a U.S. Marine. About 40 football players, from freshman to seniors, participated in the camp.
“Although sanctioned practices were not permitted until July 31, 2019, Coach Hessner made it clear to the players and parents that the ‘Crucible’ camp was mandatory,” read the complaints filed by Wallace.
As part of the camp, the players met for a team-building exercise at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Patty Center, which has a pool. About 90 minutes into a two-hour training session, the players were told to put on sweatshirts and jump into the deep end of the pool, the court complaints state.
Multiple coaches and a lifeguard were on hand. Some players struggled. When the lifeguard attempted to help players that were struggling, Hessner told the lifeguard to wait, according to court records.
“Finally, when it was apparent to the lifeguard, the assistant coaches and the players that some of the players were in fatal danger and/or drowning, the lifeguard, some assistant coaches and other players came to the rescue,” the complaint reads. “At least three players were unresponsive when removed from the pool.”
They were resuscitated.
“All of the players at the pool were caused to suffer emotional distress either due to their own struggle to stay alive or watching their teammates as they were being resuscitated and rushed to the hospital,” states the complaints signed by Wallace.
This emotional distress has manifested as shock, anger, spontaneous crying and sobbing.
The court records state that Hessner led the West Valley softball team in a similar training exercise in March 2019.
The three players who needed resuscitation have not been named, and it’s not clear from court records whether those families pursued legal action.