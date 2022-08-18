School bus line

Each student who caught the school bus Wednesday — the first day of school this year — met at a central location, something the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District implemented to address a bus driver shortage.

So far, Wednesday morning’s start went better than last year, transportation director Ryan Hinton said.

