Food Drive
Bright Futures Fairbanks is hosting a February food and supply drive — the Love A School Food Drive — kicking off on Feb. 14.

The goal of the Love a School Food Drive is to gather food and monetary donations to distribute to local schools. Food insecurity has been a growing concern in Fairbanks, according to a release from Bright Futures Fairbanks, as school pantries are in need of replenishment. To donate online, visit www.k12northstar.org/brightfutures. Food donations can be dropped off at The Center, 520 Fifth Ave., first floor, Suite C.