Bright Futures Fairbanks is hosting a February food and supply drive — the Love A School Food Drive — kicking off on Feb. 14.
The goal of the Love a School Food Drive is to gather food and monetary donations to distribute to local schools. Food insecurity has been a growing concern in Fairbanks, according to a release from Bright Futures Fairbanks, as school pantries are in need of replenishment. To donate online, visit www.k12northstar.org/brightfutures. Food donations can be dropped off at The Center, 520 Fifth Ave., first floor, Suite C.
Donations will be distributed to schools that request food support for students in need.
Bright Futures Fairbanks is a group of community volunteers and school employees who collaboratively identify student needs and match those needs with resources in the community. When students’ basic needs are met, they are better able to focus on learning. Bright Futures Fairbanks also supports fundraising efforts to meet these basic needs when community resources are unavailable.
For more information, contact Jaime J. Jones, community and family engagement coordinator, at 907-452-2000 x.11433 or jaime.jones@k12northstar.org