The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s shortage of teachers and staff are a moving target, according to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
Numbers, she said, change frequently as human resources have made new hires and other variables shift.
Melin provided a brief update to the board of education Tuesday. The district, like most other districts in the state, is experiencing a teacher shortage.
Most of the district’s elementary school classrooms are staffed, she said. It’s the secondary school classrooms that will see the most impact.
“We thought we had positions that were filled, and they backed out,” Melin said.
The district, as such, has had to be creative.
Some classrooms will start the year with substitute teachers. The district recently completed onboarding or training for about 60 substitute teachers.
English Learning Proficiency teachers were also reassigned to a classroom “until we can get positions filled.” Some teachers from programs such as eLearning were asked to fill in a slot; some accepted, others declined.
“There has been some movement within programs … the teachers have been really flexible,” Melin said. “While it is a monumental challenge to go from teaching kindergarten to teaching sixth grade, people have been willing to do it.”
Continued recruitment process
Hiring continues to be an ongoing challenge, with the human resources department taking every avenue, Melin said.
Melin said the district has reached out to retired teachers to see if they are interested in returning as contract instructors and to the University of Alaska Fairbanks to see if there were professors or upper-level graduate assistants who were interested in teaching high school-level courses. The district has also attempted national searches to see if teachers are willing to relocate to Fairbanks.
“They [human resources] even cold called some people,” Melin said. “We’ve been turning over every rock and shaking every tree.”
Board member Chrya Sanderson noted more resources should be pushed for the district’s “home-grown” program that allow classified staff such as classroom aides to earn their teacher’s certificate.
“We have a lot of support staff that actually have that ability [to teach] but need to have a couple of things they need to comply with,” Sanderson said. “They’ve already demonstrated and have been carrying the load of classrooms for quite some time.”
Board member Erin Morotti requested that reports be provided on staff hiring at regular board meetings.
“This is really important information that board members need to make significant decisions going forward,” Morotti said.
Board president Jennifer Luke said her preference was to allow the human resources department to continue its hiring process unimpeded.
“I have full confidence and faith in our administrative staff and their abilities to continue to work on hiring for our staffing needs,” Luke said.
Military spouses
Sanderson asked whether the district contacted military spouses about teaching jobs.
Melin said spouses from military families are “the first people to reach out to” when they join the community.
“Some of them [military spouses] come in with certifications from other states, so we reach out and ask if they are interested in getting an Alaska certificate, or interested in having a full time job,” Melin said. “We place them as we can.”
The process can hit a barrier, however, because of state certification requirements.
Alaska requires teachers from outside to acquire a state teaching certificate, regardless of whether they come from a military family.
Melin said the state is still working on a military spouse reciprocation program, and the state does provide “an avenue by which we can advocate for an emergency certificate to get certificated teachers into the classroom and give them a chance to get certified.”
The Department of Education and Early Development certificate can be granted with the option to be extended twice, but any career-minded teacher must obtain a regular Alaska certificate over the long-term.
Each extension has its own requirements. Teachers must pass a basic competency exam for the first one. The second extension requires teachers to complete six credits of approved Alaska studies and Alaska multicultural studies.
Col. Antonio Alvarado, Eielson Air Force Base’s school board representative, asked if the process could be expedited.
“Talking to some of the spouses and hearing some things in the Eielson community, we have some level of interest,” Alvarado said. “But it does appear there is a level of aversion based on having to face the rigors of the accreditation process in Alaska.”
Melin said teachers with active out-of-state certificates could come to the district and apply for the emergency/provision Alaska certificate and move into the classroom “right away.”
She added while the state is working on its reciprocity agreement, “it’s still a bit arduous for incoming educators.”