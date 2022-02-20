Lathrop spirit rock

Fairbanks students are out of school Monday, Feb. 21, Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23. 

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District students are in the middle of a five-day weekend as classes are on hold Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district will conduct staff professional development on Monday — President’s Day — to train on the district’s new math program.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set aside for parent/teacher conferences. According to the district, the two days are designed for teachers and parents to have a dedicated time to share student's progress and strengths. Students return to class on Thursday.

