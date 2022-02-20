Fairbanks North Star Borough School District students are in the middle of a five-day weekend as classes are on hold Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The district will conduct staff professional development on Monday — President’s Day — to train on the district’s new math program.
Tuesday and Wednesday are set aside for parent/teacher conferences. According to the district, the two days are designed for teachers and parents to have a dedicated time to share student's progress and strengths. Students return to class on Thursday.