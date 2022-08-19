Board president Jennifer Luke plans to aggressively pursue the search for a superintendent and lay out the mechanisms up until her last day as a board member.
“It will be a long process,” Luke said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Board president Jennifer Luke plans to aggressively pursue the search for a superintendent and lay out the mechanisms up until her last day as a board member.
“It will be a long process,” Luke said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Luke, along with board member Matthew Sampson, chose not to run for reelection for another three-year term.
“I will make sure that before I’m off the board everything is set into place,” Luke said. “When we have a new board, they will have everything they need to take this search and move it forward immediately.”
Luke said she has been working with the administration to develop a request for proposals to recruit new executive search firms to help with the hiring process.
The district had contact information and qualifications for four Outside firms from the last search, but Luke said she wants to provide additional options.
“We have been researching other companies to see if they can work within Alaska and serve the needs of the district,” Luke said. “I want to ensure we have other options and other companies, not just looking at the same companies that have been utilized in the past.”
The board suspended its search for a new superintendent in April 2021 after reviewing three finalists for the position. Written public testimony addressed concerns about the finalists’ qualifications, something the board took into consideration before it made a decision in an executive session.
The last superintendent, Karen Gaborik, retired in June 2021 after seven years in the role and 20 years overall with the district. At that April 2021 meeting, then-board president Tim Doran stated “we don’t feel we have the match that we need for our community and for our students moving forward.”
The board recruited Melin as interim chief school administrator that same month, leaving her position as a deputy education commissioner for the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Melin took over as head of the district during a set of challenging circumstances it still faces: continued declining student enrollment, a multi-million dollar budget shortfall and teacher recruitment and retention issues.
Budget issues and a declined enrollment caused the closure of three schools and shifted sixth graders to middle school. The district faces tough negotiations with both teacher and classified staff unions after talks stalled in May.
Luke said the aggressive timeline will provide a new school board with the necessary tools for the search. Two new board members will join the board following the Oct. 4 municipal elections.
“Once Nov. 1 comes, the new board can then take this company, have an outline, a timeline and get the information out that a superintendent is needed within our district so we can get applicants immediately,” Luke said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.