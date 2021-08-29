The Fairbanks school district and Durham School Services are suspended some bus routes starting Monday because of an ongoing labor shortage.
The district made the announcement Saturday evening in a news release, saying some bus routes will be suspended on a rotating bases.
"This is due to the labor shortage that is affecting our community as well as other Alaska school districts and businesses nationwide," the release states, adding that families will need to find alternative transportation based on a revised bus schedule.
The impacted bus routes include route 2, 4, 9, 12, 13, 16, 25, 26, 27, 28, 34, 35, 36, 39, 60, 61, 62, 82, 83, 84, 85, 89, 90 and 91.
A weekly schedule of cancelled routes will allow affected families to anticipate and plan for alternative means of transportation in advance, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District wrote.
"Our goal with the rotating suspension of bus service is to provide consistent service to most routes while keeping Durham trainers in the classroom preparing new drivers. We expect the number of suspended routes to diminish over time, as more drivers emerge from the training pipeline," it read.
Special education buses will not be affected, and midday shuttle services will be reduced during the route suspensions. The North Star College shuttle program is being suspended this week, Monday through Friday.
As districts return to in-person classes, out of town drivers are not available as they have been in the past, the school district said.
"The nationwide labor shortage in various sectors has only exacerbated this problem. Despite increasing driver and attendant wages, offering bonuses, and fleet and facility improvements, Durham has not been able to fill all positions yet, but is continuing to recruit and train new drivers," according to the release.
It ends with a plea from the district: "We ask that you are gracious and patient to your bus drivers. We are very grateful for the ones we have, who come to work in these challenging conditions, and are on the front lines trying to work through these problems."