Forty-seven students and staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since school started on Aug. 18, according to an email to families by Karen Melin, acting superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
A website disclosing cases for each school is in development and is anticipated to go live sometime next week, Melin said.
The school district has updated its Covid-19 mitigation protocols with four operational risk levels known as prevention, mitigation, modified operations and campus closure.
“Currently, all schools are in normal operations,” Melin wrote.
She plans to host a Facebook Live event on Monday shortly after noon to go over the district’s efforts to maintain in-person learning.
The virus cases include people who have reported a positive test result along with those who took a test through the school district, which is offering free testing.
The school district is applying protocols to stop virus transmission on a case-by-case basis. Schools are notifying people who have been in the same classroom or office with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
“Modified operations may include heightened protection protocol for a single class, a team, a group, a set of classrooms or a school community, and may last for several days or several weeks until the increased risk has been mitigated,” read protocols outlined on the school district website.
School closures are possible due to virus spread or staffing issues.
“School closures will allow for the completion of necessary close contact investigations, deep cleaning and implementation of quarantine procedures,” the school district mitigation plan reads. “During school closures, all student activities for the affected school may be cancelled until the campus is re-opened for in-person learning.”
During a closure, students will be offered live online learning with staff working remotely from their classroom.
The start of the 2021-2022 academic year is coinciding with a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough that began in late July. The month of June saw new daily cases dwindle into the single digits. So far this week, the number of new daily cases in the borough has exceeded 60. The last time new daily cases counts were this high was in April.