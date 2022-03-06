Fairbanks elementary school boundaries have been finalized.
The new boundaries address the approved closures of Nordale, Anderson and Joy elementary schools as well as the shifting of students to other schools. The changes impact 760 students, according to the district.
“There are many changes and adjustments coming to our district next year,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said in a district news release. “Our significant budget challenges are forcing us to rethink, and in some cases redesign, how we provide the best education possible to our students.”
New boundaries
Most of Nordale’s students will now attend Anne Wien or Ladd Elementary. Joy’s students will be split among Anne Wien, Weller, Denali and Hunter, while a few will attend Pearl Creek.
“We are in the process of communicating with the affected families,” Melin said during a Tuesday board of education meeting.
According to the district, boundary changes “were determined based on geography, school building capacities, impact on economically disadvantaged students, and potential for neighborhood growth.”
The district has experienced a sustained enrollment decline over the past 15 years, and expects to continue that trend in the upcoming school year.
Middle school and high school boundaries remain unchanged. Out of attendance area students, or those who apply to attend another school in the district, will also not be impacted, unless they currently attend Anderson, Joy or Nordale Elementary.
Anderson Elementary’s students will merge with Crawford Elementary; both schools are on Eielson Air Force Base.
The decision does not affect North Pole schools either; North Pole schools shifted to a grades 6-8 middle school format in 2007.
Closed school progress
The board of education approved the closures on Feb. 1 as a way to save $3 million annually. The vote also shifted sixth graders to middle school.
Melin said district officials are meeting with staff at the three schools slated for closure to discuss additional time “to allow staff the time they need to attend to additional tasks involved in school closures.”
Melin said the district and closing schools are also planning activities to help students adjust to their new schools in the upcoming school year.
Ladd remains a K-8 school
The board voted to keep Ladd Elementary a K-8 school. The decision comes after the school’s staff, parents and teachers advocated to keep the program.
Ladd is one of three elementary schools who maintain a K-8 program following a 2016 board vote. A seventh grade class was added in 2018, followed by an eighth grade class in 2019.
Joy and Arctic Light have the other programs. Joy’s closure sends students to Tanana Middle School, and Arctic Light’s students will make the same transition.
According to Principal Cori Anthony, 22 middle school students are enrolled at Ladd; the school capped it via a lottery process because it only has one middle school teacher.
With sixth grade’s shift to middle school, Ladd takes on three grade levels.
Anthony said those grades will be considered a “school of choice” similar to charter schools or the BEST homeschool program.
Ladd students have preference, but will also look at siblings attending Ladd, their neighborhood and expand to consider Joy and Arctic Light’s students.
Board members supported the decision based on both Ladd and distinct administration assurances the school can sustain the middle school grades.
Board member Tim Doran added the decision reaffirms a previous board decision establishing Ladd’s K-8 program.
“It keeps our options open for parents, especially those who have made the commitment over the past few years,” Doran said. “Parents can approach it with more certainty if it’s what they want.”