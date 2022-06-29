The Fairbanks school district’s Board of Education approved its final budget in a 6-1 vote at a special meeting Monday night.
“It [state funding] is a huge portion of our funding source,” board president Jennifer Luke said at Monday’s meeting.
Gov. Dunleavy signed the budget bill Tuesday afternoon, leaving intact $57 million in additional one-time funding for school districts. For Fairbanks North Star schools, that means about $5 million.
The school district’s $183.74 million general fund budget includes $53.27 million from local sources, $115.72 million from the state and $14.75 million from federal sources. The budget also includes $12.07 million in CARES Act funding to supplement and support positions and programs; however, the funding is considered one-time.
The overall budget is $238.1 million, including several restricted or special accounts such as transportation and nutrition services.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin explained the latest final recommendation budget came about from the last board work session.
The recommendations include restoring five paid, non-student-contact days for district support staff, which their union claims are essential for training and coordination. Other items include funding for an additional 14 kindergarten aides, student activities and $5.1 million to the district’s depleted fund balance account.
Support staff days essential?
Board member April Smith asked if it was logical for the district to pay support staff on non-student-contact days and what they did, adding that it was the equivalent of five full-time staff.
“Those five days for employees are sacrificing services to students such as choir classes, athletic coordinators or even art classes,” Smith said.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said he couldn’t speak to the classroom and school staff. Nutrition services employees specifically use those days to deep clean kitchens and dining rooms.
Board member Tim Doran, a retired teacher, supported the five days and stressed the importance of having support staff in the building during non-contact days, which include training and parent-teacher conferences.
“A lot of times when parents come in, they speak to both [the teacher and the assistant],” Doran said. “They are not wasted days; they are extremely important.”
Smith proposed four days, calling the extra day a small sacrifice to ensure student success. The money from the extra day could be redirected to support two part-time activities directors.
Most of the board agreed keeping the five days were essential — both to student success in the classroom and for retention of support staff. Smith’s suggested amendment failed in a 2-4 vote, with Smith and board member Maggie Matheson voting yes.
Additional funding
Some funding is certain. The district received $650,000 in funding beyond what it asked for from the borough assembly, which the school board directed toward kindergarten school classroom aides.
The governor signaled his intent to sign Alaska Reads Act, a targeted literacy improvement initiative he supports that included a slight bump of $30 to the Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding, raising it overall to $5,960 per student. Based on upcoming enrollment projections, the district could receive $714,000.
With the signing of the budget bill, the additional one-time $5 million being earmarked for the district’s fund balance, which acts as a cash reserve for unanticipated emergencies. It represents about a week of operational costs, whereas the district’s policy stresses the need for at least $13 million.
Despite a finalized budget, Luke indicated the district faces tough financial situations in the next few years. “We are in the position that in the next few years we will have to cut the budget,” Luke said.