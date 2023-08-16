The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board voted unanimously to adopt two policies ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.
The board voted to adopt Policy 126 that allows parents to opt their children out of lessons or activities they deem inappropriate or controversial. The policy would also require educators to provide two weeks notice whenever a lesson relates to human reproduction or sexual matters.
“In lots of ways it’s affirming existing district practice,” Tim Doran, school board vice president, said. “It’s also a very positive thing where it encourages parents to look on our website for what the curriculum is.”
The board also voted unanimously in favor of a policy that clarifies how large donations are handled by the school district. Gifts of more than $1,000 in value are accepted by the superintendent or someone they designate.
FNSBSD Superintendent Luke Meinert said he would work to create a plan to recognize major donors to the district.
National Hispanic Heritage Month will be officially recognized by the school district this year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, after a resolution was passed Tuesday. The resolution encourages schools to recognize Hispanic contributions through activities, guest lectures and cultural celebrations.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter