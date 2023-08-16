FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. 

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board voted unanimously to adopt two policies ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The board voted to adopt Policy 126 that allows parents to opt their children out of lessons or activities they deem inappropriate or controversial. The policy would also require educators to provide two weeks notice whenever a lesson relates to human reproduction or sexual matters.

