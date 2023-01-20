Tim Doran

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board member Tim Doran stresses the need for increased state funding for the school district and Alaska education in general the a board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education’s adopted legislative priorities are straightforward. The board desires improved education funding and staff recruitment and retention.

Among education funding improvements, the board wants the Legislature and governor to increase Alaska’s Base Student Allocation to $6,800, up from its current $5,960.

