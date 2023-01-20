The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education’s adopted legislative priorities are straightforward. The board desires improved education funding and staff recruitment and retention.
Among education funding improvements, the board wants the Legislature and governor to increase Alaska’s Base Student Allocation to $6,800, up from its current $5,960.
“In the last seven years, the BSA has increased 0.5% while FNSBSD costs have increased approximately 13% in the same period of time,” the board document states. The BSA increase would help cover rising costs.
“If we don’t get more money, we’re going to have less services for kids,” board member Tim Doran said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “We’re going to lose staff.”
The district faces a $16 million shortfall next year due to years of enrollment decline, an increase in wages, maintenance costs and other issues. The school faced a similar challenge coming into the current school year. The board closed three elementary schools and consolidated Fairbanks schools’ sixth grade into middle school.
While Doran said he likes the BSA increase, he considers it a minimum increase.
“It is not an investment in education and does not represent making up the years of loss,” Doran said. “We have cut and cut … and it does not put anything back into the budget.”
Doran added there are prefiled legislative bills that “add to teachers’ plates.” Those bills include a mandatory civics class and additional test requirements before students can graduate.
The board also wants the state to fund more than one capital improvement project per year across the five largest school districts. Fairbanks, the document states, receives one capital project every five years and has $300 million in deferred maintenance.
Board member Melissa Burnett said the district should correct a narrative suggesting school districts were wasteful in spending.
“We live in unprecedented times,” Burnett said. “I want to remind the public that we were in this time that nobody knew how to handle. Our financial issues are a stem of Covid where we lost students … and lost revenue.”
The school board also wants a stronger state retirement package for Alaska teachers.
“The current system does not incentivize teachers to come work in Alaska or to continue working in Alaska,” the document states.
Teachers who have entered the workforce since 2006 pay into a post-retirement defined-contribution system. Unions, school districts and education leaders blasted the new plan as inadequate compared to the state’s previous retirement plans.
“School districts need a better benefits system with shared risk between employer and employee,” the board document states. “The State of Alaska needs to be a competitive education employer compared to other states, attract employees and offer security in their retirement.”
Board member April Smith sits on the school board legislative committee. Smith said the one-page document reflects talking points but will do more to drive the point home.
“We want the public as well as ourselves to have a document with a clear statement on our position on a few key items,” Smith said. She added it provides lawmakers “something dynamic from our district that shows we are responsibly using the funds they are giving us.”
However, Smith said the district intends to do more outreach.
“The district intends to communicate a lot more than this document to our legislators,” Smith said.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said district administration will look at creating a video or visual presentation for lawmakers of legislative priorities.
The format, she said, would allow the community to use it when contacting their senators and representatives.
“The community can advocate for their children,” Melin said. “Significant funding is going to impact our students and our ability to do our job in a meaningful way.”
Smith suggested the school board should also put West Valley High School’s “We the People” civics group in front of lawmakers.
“It has them understand that with every dollar they don’t fund us takes away from [students’] opportunities and futures,” Smith said.
Doran supported the concept of having students and parents advocate for the district.
“They are the strongest advocates for education,” Doran said. “Students and parents carry an important weight.”