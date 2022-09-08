Steve Ginnis

Fairbanks Native Association Executive Director Steve Ginnis speaks at a rally to remember missing Indigenous people in the Fairbanks area in 2021. Maisie Thomas/News-Miner

Three Interior Alaska Native organizations received education grants from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a department news release.

Overall, the education department awarded $35.3 million in funding for 27 grants through the Alaska Native Education program, which “recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.”

