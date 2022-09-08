Three Interior Alaska Native organizations received education grants from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a department news release.
Overall, the education department awarded $35.3 million in funding for 27 grants through the Alaska Native Education program, which “recognizes the important roles that Alaska Native languages and cultures play in the educational success and long-term well-being of Alaska Native students.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stressed the grants’ importance for Alaska Natives.
“Every Alaska Native student — in rural and remote villages, in regional hubs and in urban centers — should have access to high-quality and culturally responsive educational opportunities,” Cardona said in the news release. “These projects help fulfill that obligation by supporting existing partnerships between students, families, schools and Alaska Native Organizations.”
FNA received a $1.2 million grant for its Native Learners Project, which supports the larger goal of improving educational outcomes and wellbeing for Alaska Natives in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
According to the grant summary, the Native Learners Project has four objectives that will focus on support notices for 400 Alaska Native students in kindergarten through fifth grade with the greatest need.
Cultural activities will be available to an anticipated 600 or more students, and wrap-around services will be provided to an anticipated 100 AN/AI families, depending on need.
The project will take place at eight elementary schools, to be determined based on greatest need, in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
The objectives include increasing academic growth and achievement, school attendance and engagement, social-emotional health and well-being as well as increasing parents’ engagement in their children’s school-based education and fostering a positive cultural identity.
The Doyon Foundation received a smaller $145,621 grant for its Languages Online in the Classroom project. The money will help fund a pilot project at Effie Kokrine Charter School over the next few years using the foundation’s already established online language learning curriculum.
The program, according to the grant description, intends to increase the capacity of schools in the Doyon region to teach Alaska Native languages to their students and to provide increased language learning opportunities for students.
According to the grant, there is a “declining number of speakers of the Doyon region’s ten endangered languages” and an extremely limited number of skilled instructors.
The Yukon Koyukuk School District received a $961,828 grant for its proposed CAREERS program.
The program plans to “provide opportunities for up to 900 Alaska Native (AN) students through alternative intensive career pathways, and life skills by removing the barriers created by our villages being in remote rural areas.”
The school district will partner with eight Interior tribal councils, homeschool programs and Raven School and Tanana City Schools.
The program intends to include K-12 career exploration opportunities with a focus on secondary school students and improve career and technical education (CTE) opportunities.
CTE pathways will place an emphasis on construction, transportation and health, along with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) with Alaska cultural standards.
The school district also received a $1.24 million grant for its Math And Computer Science for Students project (or MACSS Project).
The project proposes project objectives and activities to improve math computational performance through intensive teacher training and District capacity-building and implement a computer science program.
The grant funding will be used to purchase equipment and train all administrators, math specialists, 29 K-12 River school teachers, 24 Raven homeschool Advisory Teachers and 100 Raven homeschool parent-teachers in math computational skills.
It will also be used to develop culturally relevant math lesson plans and a K-12 computer science program that will benefit 271 Alaska Native students in nine village schools and 556 Alaska Native students in the district’s statewide homeschool program.
All three organizations have been past recipients of Alaska Native Education program grant funding.