Back in the 90s, Fairbanks was the place to be if you were a teacher. Now, though, educators are leaving the district faster than they can be replaced. Some longtime teachers shared their experiences and opinions on what has caused this change and what the future might hold for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
“I calculated my salary, and if I were to do it per hour per kid, it’s $3.59 per hour per kid. Babysitters make more,” John Boyarski, a history teacher at Randy Smith Middle School, said. He is at the top of the salary level for a Bachelor’s plus 36 years experience.
In the past few years, Fairbanks police officers and firefighters have gotten raises, while teachers have not other than step increases. While police and fire employees are paid by the city and not the borough, like teachers, the pay discrepancy is notable. Counting inflation, teacher pay has gone down 16% in the last two years, according to the Consumer Price Index for urban Alaska.
“What’s really troubling is that newer teachers now are only staying for a year or two and then leaving because of benefits,” from the Teacher’s Retirement System, said Hannibal Grubis, a math teacher at West Valley High School. “Arguably, Alaska has the worst retirement of all 50 states because there’s no pension, and they don’t pay into Social Security.”
In many places, poor pay is made up for with good retirement programs, but that isn’t the case here. Alaska is the only state with no pension and no Social Security benefits for teachers. Instead, Alaska teachers can put money into a retirement account, which they manage on their own.
“The university asked me to talk to their teacher placement program and encourage them, and I said, ‘I can’t ethically do that unless they change the retirement system for them,’” Hannibal said. “It’s really a shame because these people who love to teach are realizing, ‘I should go somewhere else.’”
As the issues persist, Alaska continues to lose more and more teachers every year, making matters worse for those who stay. In the 2022-23 school year, there were 7,298 teachers in Alaska with a pupil-teacher ratio of 17.6, compared to the 2010-11 school year when there were 8,468 teachers and a ratio of 15.6. In Fairbanks schools, especially high schools, there are consistently classes of 30 students or more.
“We had a great pipeline in the 90s with UAF, UAA and UAS. Each school produced lots of teachers, and they had great programs, but it was all gutted by [Gov. Mike] Dunleavy,” Boyarski said. “They can’t find Alaskans to teach, much less Native Alaskans in the village.”
When Boyarski mentioned Dunleavy “gutting” the pipeline, he was referring to Dunleavy’s numerous budget cuts to the school system. The most notable is the 2019 proposal to cut 41% of funding to the University of Alaska in one year. The governor ended up only cutting 21% over a three year period, but the decision still impacted UA’s faculty and student recruitment efforts.
The district has also had issues with inexperienced teachers. “Teachers just aren’t being trained; they’re just emergency certifying people, and unfortunately they don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t know how to use teaching strategies like goals and objectives, and it’s reflected in test scores,” said Joy Grubis, a psychology and government teacher at West Valley High School.
In the 2022-23 Alaska Developmental Profile, Fairbanks students consistently met all 13 developmental goals just 14.71% of the time, which is 4% lower than the statewide average.
Administrative positions are also being filled by less-qualified candidates, leading to frustration on the teachers side.
“We really don’t have leadership right now,” Hannibal said in May before the hiring of Luke Meinert, who became superintendent in July. “And it’s causing problems. For example, the CFO [chief financial officer] told the borough that they didn’t need money even though we’re in this unbelievably dire situation. They said they’d rather have lower property taxes, which, you know, property taxes are one thing, but they’re not advocating for the teachers, for the kids.”
Teachers also expressed concern about faltering academics as well as the end of some extracurricular programs. Programs such as We The People, Academic Decathlon, Honor Society and more have been discontinued recently in schools around Fairbanks.
“Everything is sliding,” Hannibal said. “We used to have such great academics and stuff. What’s happening affects everything.”
The main reason, many educators say, is funding. Schools don’t have the resources to provide the materials and compensation for the programs and trips student clubs often take.
“It all comes to the state, really, because our schools are state funded and not local tax based like the rest of the country. I blame the state and our governor for not budgeting more for education,” Boyarski said. “Education is a long-term investment. You put money into education, it comes back to you 10, 20, 30 years down the line. If you don’t put money into it, it’s great for the short term, you save money, but you end up not getting that investment in the future.”
The Fairbanks Education Association’s negotiation team (FEA) has been working with the school district negotiation team to build a new contract and has come to an unofficial tentative agreement. Arbitrations are still scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Also, in the FY24 budget, Dunleavy cut $87.5 million from school funding, by far the largest of over 40 vetoes he made. The Legislature planned on giving a one-time $175 million bonus to school.
Fairbanks teachers say they are working to do the best with what they have and are encouraging their students to do the same.
“Kids are pretty resilient, you know,” Joy said.
With new superintendent Luke Meinert in place, teachers are hopeful for the coming school year. The FEA has noted that they have already had more positive outcomes with contract negotiations since he took over.
“I think we’re gonna make it,” Boyarksi said. “We’re gonna continue to be good schools because we have a lot of good teachers and a lot of good people who want to do the right thing.”