Mr. and Mrs. Grubis accept their award

Photo courtesy of the FNSBSD Facebook Page

Joy and Hannibal Grubis accept the Teachers Award from their daughter, Riga Grubis, at the 2023 West Valley High School graduation.

 Photo courtesy of the FNSBSD Facebook Page

Back in the 90s, Fairbanks was the place to be if you were a teacher. Now, though, educators are leaving the district faster than they can be replaced. Some longtime teachers shared their experiences and opinions on what has caused this change and what the future might hold for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

“I calculated my salary, and if I were to do it per hour per kid, it’s $3.59 per hour per kid. Babysitters make more,” John Boyarski, a history teacher at Randy Smith Middle School, said. He is at the top of the salary level for a Bachelor’s plus 36 years experience.

