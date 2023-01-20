A proposed federal disapproval of the state’s plan to improve Fairbanks North Star’s wintertime air pollution could impact funding for local road projects, according to Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox.
FAST is the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the urbanized areas of the North Star Borough. This includes Fairbanks and North Pole.
Fox spoke before the FAST Planning policy board Wednesday afternoon as it considered adopting its four-year spending plan.
FAST Planning receives about $12 million annually in federal highway funding for local transportation projects, programs, and planning efforts in Fairbanks and North Pole. The funding is built into the four-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which requires public input and policy board approval.
The Environmental Protection Agency filed a proposed partial disapproval of the State Implementation Plan for PM2.5 Serious Non-Attainment Area in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The proposed partial disapproval has a 60-day public comment period that ends March 13.
Jason Olds, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Air Quality acting director, said the EPA could take up to a year to make its decision. A lawsuit filed by Earthjustice could accelerate the decision, but the state has a seat in those discussions. Earthjustice is a nonprofit public interest environmental law organization dedicated to combatting climate change.
If the EPA moves forward with the disapproval, it would freeze the TIP funding and prevent FAST Planning from amending it. The agency could execute TIP projects but cannot amend the document itself. FAST Planning can be flexible with its spending, such as borrowing from future projects if construction or planning costs come in higher than projected.
“The consequences are pretty severe if we can’t get to an acceptable solution for our area,” Fox said. “It seems unfair that the penalty should be related to our highway transportation funding and the restriction on those funds.”
Areas of Fairbanks and North Pole are on a federal watchlist with some of the worst episodic PM2.5 pollution in the country. Pollution levels are half of what they were in 2014, but efforts to come into attainment with the Clean Air Act by 2025 have stalled.
Alaska DEC believes the EPA should focus on wood smoke, the main source of wintertime PM2.5 emissions.
The EPA contends the state’s control strategies are inefficient, extending to controlling emissions for four power plants in the non-attainment area. The power plants include coal-fired Chena Power Plant, Fort Wainwright and University of Alaska Fairbanks and Golden Valley Electric Association’s oil-fired Zehnder plants.
The EPA also disagrees with the state’s arguments that mobile emission sources have a minimal impact on PM2.5 emissions. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation disagrees, stating that vehicles account for perhaps 3% of the overall PM2.5 emissions.
The policy board authorized Fox to draft comment letters for two EPA considerations, both of which could impact FAST Planning’s funding flexibility.
“My main concern with the partial disapproval and future regulations is that they don’t provide a path for this community to attainment,” Ward said. “Many of the measures would have a backsliding impact.”
Ward added the EPA’s reason amounts to “bending over hundred dollar bills to pick up pennies and not address the gorilla in the room.”
Olds said the state will provide additional data in its comments to the EPA that might mitigate the proposed action.
“We think there are some adjustments that can be made. There may be small transportation measures we can include to revise this for potential approval.”
Olds continued, “I would concur the punishment doesn’t fit the crime, but we don’t have a lot of control that we can change that.”
Fox said FAST Planning’s comment letter will include air quality management projects it supported over the years. Those supported projects include electric vehicle plug-ins and the borough’s plan to convert its public bus fleet to compressed natural gas over several years.
Fox added the EPA may file another notice in the Federal Registry in the near future that would tighten national PM2.5 standards, making it more difficult to reach air quality goals. The EPA would make the recommendations based on national health studies between 2019 and present.
Board member Jerry Cleworth, a Fairbanks City Council member, agreed FAST Planning should weigh in on the upcoming regulation.
“I wonder when people write these rules if they understand the technology to achieve the goals and the cost to do it is unreachable,” Cleworth said. “It’s important to have them stop moving the goalpost all the time.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.