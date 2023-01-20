Air quality

Wood smoke bellows from a stove stack along Farmers Loop Road as homes dot the hillside behind Monday morning, November 17, 2014.

A proposed federal disapproval of the state’s plan to improve Fairbanks North Star’s wintertime air pollution could impact funding for local road projects, according to Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox.

FAST is the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the urbanized areas of the North Star Borough. This includes Fairbanks and North Pole.

