About two dozen University of Alaska faculty who want more money and better working conditions waved signs outside of President Pat Pitney’s office in Fairbanks on Thursday, a university spokeswoman confirmed.
They received an impromptu 15-minute meeting described by UA spokeswoman Roberta Graham as “informative.”
Both sides are continuing to meet with a federal mediator, with two meetings scheduled next month, according to Tony Rickard, a mathematics professor and chief negotiator for United Academics, which represents more than 1,000 full-time university faculty across Alaska.
The two sides are in deep disagreement over compensation, workload, job security and what academic freedom means. Negotiations began in August 2021.
Faculty have received a 1% salary increase over the last five years and are worried about eroding buying power due to inflation.
A last-ditch attempt by the Board of Regents to secure a 3% raise for faculty starting July 1 failed, and they will see no change to their paychecks without a contract approved by the Legislature, according to university officials.
“More than likely, the next opportunity to address monetary terms is in January 2023 when the Legislature comes back into session, as special sessions are unusual in election years,” reads a statement by Pitney on May 18.
The university’s last best offer of annual raises over three years of 3%, 2.5% and 2% falls far short of the professors’ union’s salary request. University officials hold that their request is unlikely to receive legislative approval.
The union is asking for pay raises commensurate with inflation up to 7%, with a minimum of 3%, plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay. The unions is requesting “equity adjustments” to rectify “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses ...”
The Legislature approved the university’s budget request for the coming fiscal year. The institution had budgeted for 2% raises for faculty but they cannot provide that pay bump without legislative approval of a bargaining agreement, according to university officials.
“By law, the university cannot provide salary and benefit increases to any union member without legislative appropriation of the monetary terms, and that did not happen,” said Monique Musick, manager of communications and marketing for UA, in an email.
On May 16, the Board of Regents took the unusual step of voting to implement its last best offer, essentially overriding the union’s wishes, to get a contract in front of state lawmakers who were finishing budget work. The move failed after legislators refused to take up the matter so late in the process.
Implementing a contract without union approval caught the attention of Alaska’s largest labor organization, which issued a news release accusing the university of bad form.
“The unprecedented move of implementing a contract without the votes of the membership is a bad faith move from the university and frankly is improper and unnecessary,” reads a prepared statement from the Alaska AFL-CIO President Joelle Hall. “We urge the university to use the process that is already in place to bargain in good faith to show their respect for our faculty.”
The sign-waving rally on Thursday was organized by United Academics, according to Rickard.
Pitney Tweeted a photo and wrote that they “talked for a bit” and that she expressed her strong commitment to faculty.
Graham provided more details, answering questions by email.
“First, I wouldn’t define it as a protest,” she wrote. “I would describe it as an organized faculty gathering to show support. President Pitney is a firm believer in the freedom of speech and peaceable gathering, which are fundamental rights that the university strongly supports.”
The sign wavers gathered outside the Butrovich Building at noon and then regrouped in the president’s second floor suite, according to Graham. The university administration knew of the planned event through social media.
“President Pitney was just finishing up a meeting, and indicated that she wanted to speak with them, so they waited until she joined them,” Graham wrote. “Pitney listened to faculty concerns as well as shared the administrative perspective, especially on the intent to get compensation increases approved and included in the budget this year.”
The purpose of the rally appeared to be to encourage the university to continue with mediation, according to Graham.
“It was polite, and when people can express their views directly to one another, it can be informative. Both parties want resolution, and the importance of working together was discussed. Above all, both President Pitney and faculty members emphasized support for the needs of the university, students and the state,” Graham wrote.
The next sessions with a federal mediator are scheduled on June 20 and 23, according to Rickard.