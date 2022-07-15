Five weeks before school starts, Durham School Services finds itself still hunting for bus drivers.
“We are still very short on drivers for school startup,” said Ryan Hinton, the school district’s transportation director. “Durham is trying various avenues of recruitment, but they are not getting a lot of applicants.”
Durham launched an intense recruiting campaign this summer, hoping to bolster its ranks and cover 115 routes by the start of school. But if they don’t, routes will be drastically reduced or extended, meaning longer waits and longer rides — or areas the district cannot cover.
Durham is pulling out all the stops to hire drivers, said Steve Steel, Durham’s general manager over Fairbanks.
Steel said Durham has about 83 drivers right now but will need a minimum of 47 additional drivers to cover a targeted 115 routes. With the current number of drivers, it could cover between 75 and 80 routes. The company’s starting pay will be $26.79 an hour, effective Aug. 1, including drivers Durham must train for a commercial driver’s license and safety and passenger endorsements.
It’s just over a $3-an-hour boost from the wages offered at the end of May.
Steel added that Durham covers the cost of training, as well, which is a three-week process split between classroom and behind-the-wheel experience.
Hiring bonuses are also being offered. In May, those bonuses included $5,000 for drivers with a CDL and endorsements, split over five pay periods. New hires who need training will receive a $2,000 hiring bonus after completing their certification.
Drivers also receive a competitive benefits package, including health, dental, vision and life insurance.
Hinton and Steel said there are plenty of benefits to being a school bus driver, top among them serving the community.
“School busing reaches the whole community and is a vital service the community depends on,” Hinton said. “This is one of the ways people can get involved in helping the community, with an amazing wage. We’re seeing incentives we haven’t seen before.”
Steel said bus driver positions offer something else — long-term security.
“Durham has a 10-year contract, and we’ve nine years left on it, so it offers longevity for a job,” Steel said. “It’s year-round, as you have both the school year and then summer school and activity opportunities.”
Hinton added job security extends beyond Durham’s 10-year contract because “there will always be a need for bus drivers.”
Steel said the position provides some flexibility, but it does have a contract and a set schedule with the district.
The average shift starts at 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. when a driver departs on the route to collect and drop off the children. Buses return to the barn around 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m., where drivers take a break before resuming between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to pick students up from school. The work day typically ends between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on routes and assignments.
Hinton said the district needs a minimum of eight bus monitors as well, with starting hourly wages of $13.82 starting Aug. 1. Bus monitors are responsible for supervising children on the bus and ensuring safety.
Steel called it a solid start for a career step for those seeking careers as a driver — or as a part-time job for people from different walks of life, including college students.
“The time is now, we need you, and we’ll train you,” Steel said.
For more information, visit www.k12northstar.org/transportation or www.durhamschoolservices.com/career.
Possible route reduction
When Durham and school administrators presented to the school board in June, 100 routes were promised for the start of the school year — if the bus company had enough drivers. Durham’s 10-year contract with the district stipulates 130 routes, if it has the drivers available.
If not, Hinton said there will be a ”large decrease in the total number of routes.”
“This will result in the reconfiguration of the remaining routes,” Hinton said.
Durham and the district faced similar challenges during the last school year, and the district was forced to rotate its bus routes on alternating weeks. The decision frustrated a large number of families, many of whose children depend on school transportation.
The district won’t return to an alternative route schedule.
“We committed to that after last year because it was so disruptive for those families with a week-on, week-off schedule,” Hinton said. “We went to a rotating schedule as an emergency measure and never could get out of that cycle because we couldn’t get back up to the number of routes we planned.”
But a condensed schedule, especially 75 or 80 routes, will impact families if Durham can’t find enough drivers.
“An example is the bus may no longer go into each neighborhood but pickup and drop-off at the entrance of the neighborhood,” Hinton said. “Likewise, buses won’t go down as many side-streets and instead pick-up and drop-off at collector stops.”
Hinton said Durham will bring in temporary bus drivers to help with start-up, as it did last year, but those drivers will need to return to their home districts once their school years start.
He added 83 drivers doesn’t mean 83 routes. Durham needs standby drivers to cover absentee employees, including those who are sick, have a family emergency or are on leave.
Aggressive hiring strategy
Durham hasn’t been asleep at the wheel on its recruiting efforts. Steel said it’s pursuing the normal avenues — television and radio spots, newspaper advertising and online outlets — as well as more unconventional methods.
“We have a short spot at the Regal Cinema prior to the movies, advertising on shopping carts and banner buses, where we strategically locate school buses at high traffic areas with a few people,” Steel said. Durham will have representatives at Golden Days and Tanana Valley State Fair.
The bus driver shortage isn’t limited to Durham. The borough’s Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit cut its Saturday service and adjusted its routes July 1, even as it attempts to hire its own drivers for municipal buses and Van Trans vehicles.
Transit driver shortages are a nationwide issue, Hinton said.
“Everybody is hurting for labor and workers, but with [school bus drivers] there are a lot of ripple effects,” Hinton said.