Labor talks between the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association reached an impasse Monday evening, according to a joint statement from both groups.
“We both agreed that we are at an impasse,” said Danielle Logan, ESSA’s president.
According to ESSA’s update, the district delivered a packaged counterproposal for all remaining sections of the contract. The district proposed a two-year contract with a $1,000 stipend for the current school year but no salary increase. A 1% wage increase was proposed for the 2023-2024 school year.
ESSA countered on Oct. 25 with a 3% pay raise for the current school year and a 4% increase for the following year, along with language changes the union has been seeking since labor negotiations started in February.
Logan said ESSA’s final counter proposal included a 4% wage increase per year over three years, while the district stuck with its final counteroffer.
Further district counters included only matching up to 1% of supplemental retirement savings.
In an emailed statement Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said that the district and ESSA have not made “meaningful progress on staff salaries, restructuring the employee health plan and onboarding new employees.”
“Due to the financial constraints the district is currently under, we are not able to offer significant changes to ESSA’s contract,” Melin said. “We want to advocate at the state for additional funding and come back to the table in two years in hopes of a more favorable financial environment.”
Logan said ESSA is trying to develop a plan that will “improve morale, increase retention and then improve attraction of new employees,” something needed both in the district and statewide.
“We are running short-handed and we are trying to find a way to attract new employees and keep people here,” Logan said.
Beyond a salary increase and health benefits, ESSA seeks changes to policy, including better training and orientation for new hires.
“We are being thrown in front of students without training or experience,” Logan said.
ESSA also wants better language for employee safety and a “maintenance of standards” clause.
“We want maintenance of standards that would require district to talk to the union before the district makes changes to working conditions,” Logan said. “It seems like each year the district makes unilateral changes on the ground that make no changes and we would like better communications from the district.”
ESSA represents between 650-700 people split between seven disciplines, from classroom aides and teachers assistants to maintenance staff and office staff. However, she said 80% work a second job and need to find additional work during the summer if they don’t work summer school assignments.
Logan noted ESSA believes that “the health and safety of our students is integral to a successful education.”
“We make the schools run,” she said, but added low morale and a lack of reasonable compensation hinder that.
“We have employees leaving the district because they feel they aren’t being treated well,” Logan said. “We are looking for ways to make our members feel respected, valued and safe while taking care of our students. If our employees don’t feel safe and respected, how can they support our students?”
Negations will enter a mediation phase now, with an outside person coming in to work out a deal between both sides. Until then, ESSA members will operate under the conditions of the contract that ended June 30.
Melin said mediation “will likely start in January” due to the holiday season.
The district declared a similar impasse with the Fairbanks Education Association on Sept. 22, though the teachers union disagreed. Both sides are still talking, but no scheduled meetings have been arranged.
