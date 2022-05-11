The 2022 graduating class at Ben Eielson High School may be small in number, but they are mighty in school spirit.
The 49 seniors who received their degrees Tuesday night are part of a tight-knit learning community with a focus on success.
Located on Eielson Air Force Base, Ben Eielson High School is academic home to students from military families as well as non-military families in the areas of Moose Creek and Salcha.
Tuesday night, the school motto of “small, mighty and proud” was on display before parents, grandparents, friends and other community members. Graduation ceremonies took place at the school.
Students wore black and red robes and mortar boards. Banners displayed the raven, the school mascot.
“We are so grateful for the families, volunteers, community, the Air Force and Air Guard that have helped prepare students for college and career readiness,” principal Bruce Bell told the News-Miner Tuesday, as the school prepared for graduation exercises.
Valedictorian Brookley Beamer and salutatorian Annabelle Smith set the standard for excellence among their peers. The pair offered well wishes and words of encouragement to classmates.
Graduating seniors are prepped for success as they leave high school for jobs, career training and college education. At Eielson High School, more than 70% of students take AP courses and exams, according to U.S. News.
Melody Lackey exemplified the spirit of success while giving back to her school community.
Lackey, the student body president, received the Principal’s Award for Community, Leadership and Advocacy.
The principal highlighted her volunteerism. Lackey assisted at every event, carnival, spirit day and assembly throughout her high school years, Bell said.
“She created a wall of honor, a place in our building where family members can display a picture of a relative of our students who served in the military,” Bell said.
Lackey was one of eight students at Ben Eielson who also attended North Star College, earning college credits that counted toward high school graduation.