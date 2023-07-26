Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed longtime borough educator Barbara Tyndall to a Fourth Judicial District Seat on the State Board of Education & Early Development.
Tyndall, a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate, has taught at the North Pole Christian School.
Tyndall has been outspoken on a number of political issues over the years. She opposed House Bill 37 which would eliminate witness signatures on mail-in ballots, calling it “one more link in the chain of election fraud.” She also publicly commented before the Borough Assembly she is no fan of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a black nationalist lobbying group founded in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the slaying of Trayvon Martin of Sanford, Florida.
Dunleavy also appointed to the Board longtime teacher Pamela Dupras who now serves in the Anchorage School District after serving previously in Kodiak and Palmer.
Tyndall and Dupras replace outgoing Board members Sandra Kowalski and Keith Hamilton, whose terms expire in 2023.
The Alaska State Board of Education & Early Development is made up of nine members, including a student advisory member and military advisory member. The state board’s mission statement is “an excellent education for every student every day.”
Appointees to the state board must be confirmed by the Legislature before taking office.
