The state Capitol building in Juneau. News-Miner file photo.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed longtime borough educator Barbara Tyndall to a Fourth Judicial District Seat on the State Board of Education & Early Development.

Tyndall, a University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate, has taught at the North Pole Christian School.

