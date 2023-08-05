The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District continues to face a bus driver shortage that has resulted in longer route times and possible delays in getting students to school.
Driver shortages in recent years have caused transportation issues in schools across the country, not only Alaska.
“The driver shortage started well before Covid,” school district Transportation Director Ryan Hinton said. “Covid and the response to Covid just kind of exasperated the problem.”
Hinton said all students who ride the bus will still be picked up, but the district has had to reconfigure many routes to accommodate the approximately 5,200 students that ride the bus everyday. Some students will experience bus rides up to 1½ hours due to the shortage.
There are 80 bus routes for this school year, Hinton said. Ideally there would be enough drivers to cover 115 routes.
Many bus stops have been moved outside of neighborhoods so the buses can save time by not having to drive down smaller roads.
Hinton said he hopes that more drivers will be hired after school starts Aug. 17, which would mean more routes can be added.
Charter schools and schools of choice will not have bus service at the beginning of the school year unless more drivers are hired, Hinton said.
This year is an improvement over last year, though, when the district started with only 68 routes. Last year some of the outlying areas such as Haystack and Murphy Dome did not have bus service.
“We’ve got some of the best paid people in the state,” Hinton said. “We’re still short.”
Pay for Fairbanks North Star Borough School bus drivers starts at $27.59. According to Indeed.com the state average is $23.23.
“If somebody needs a job, we got them,” Hinton said.
The bus driver shortage is just one of many issues the school district is facing as they struggle to find funding after Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $87 million in education funding earlier this year, which resulted in the loss of $8 million in anticipated funding for FNSBSD.
The school district received $4 million from the Borough Assembly in July that partially made up for the loss.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter