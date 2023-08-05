Bus line

News-Miner file photo

A shortage of bus drivers is an ongoing challenge for school administrators to solve.

 News-Miner file photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District continues to face a bus driver shortage that has resulted in longer route times and possible delays in getting students to school.

Driver shortages in recent years have caused transportation issues in schools across the country, not only Alaska.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter