Contract negotiations for two unions and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are underway. Initial offers were exchanged between the Fairbanks Principals Association and Fairbanks Education Association on Feb. 4.
Both proposals ask for salary and benefit adjustments, and address building and school closures. Negotiations began this week. The current contract expires June 30.
A third group, the Education Support Staff Association, was expected to exchange initial offers with the district on Friday.
Teachers
Out of the gate, the teachers union has asked for a 5% salary increase in all three years of the contract, based on its pay schedule. The district’s initial officer salary doesn’t include salary increase, but would agree to step increases.
A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree starts at $51,274 and is capped at $67,907 after seven years without additional education. The highest spectrum on the salary schedule — 16 years with the district and a master’s degree and specialized certification — is $102,019 a year.
The union has also asked for a $1,000 increase to $2,500 for one-time payments to retiring teachers who provide notice prior to Jan. 15. The district wants to eliminate the one-time payment altogether.
The Fairbanks Education Association represents some 750 employees.
The teachers union is asking for the option to purchase their district-issued laptop at fair market value. They also want to flush out the level of experience as it applies to teachers in Alaska and from Outside.
The district’s offer would cut a selection of health benefit choices for part-time teachers but stipulates the teachers would still be eligible for coverage. Part-time teachers are classified as those who work six hours or less in a day.
The teachers union wants to boost extracurricular pay for events such as sports, band and ROTC from $15.98 an hour to $24 an hour.
On the health benefits front, the district’s initial offer proposes to condense language and place a hard cap on the district’s contribution for its health plans options. The district also proposes prorating its contributions to part-time teachers.
The teachers union wants the district to raise its annual health savings account contribution to $1,500 a year — a $750 increase over the previous contract.
The union wants a 2% increase in supplemental retirement account contributions to 3% of annual salary, while the district has proposed keeping it at 1%.
Both sides have made proposed changes to personal and sick leave time, including classifications of what is considered personal leave. The union is asking that hazard leave not reduce a teacher’s amount of personal leave.
The teachers union also included a clause in case of school closures. Affected teachers would be able to get a “first look” at open positions at least five days before the jobs are posted. Teachers would be able to submit a letter of interest prioritizing their interests.
The teachers union offer expands the “hazardous and unsafe conditions” section to include notification of potential exposure to contagious diseases or illness, and allow teachers to refuse an order that threatens health. Burden of proof, however, would be up to the teacher. The section also stipulates teachers won’t lose their regular salaries in the event of an emergency closure.
The union also wants to expand the section on workplace safety, including the creation of a district safety committee and expansion of workplace harassment and assault protection and prevention guidelines.
Another proposed change on the union’s part includes additional special education support staff and an additional 20 hours to accommodate the extra workload associated with special education students.
Principals union
The principals union has its eyes set on the now-approved closure of three schools. Its initial offer includes a section addressing staff reductions that may be necessary under “enrollment or other lawful reasons.”
The Fairbanks Principals Association represents assistant principals and principals.
The district proposed no increase in the overall salary table, but offers an unspecified annual step increase. The union is asking for an overall 1% increase — on top of a 2.5% step increase — for members with 12 to 15 years of experience, or four step ranges.
The current starting salary for an elementary or middle school principal with at least 12 years is $123,320 and $133,099 for high school principals. The union’s proposal would boost the salary by around $3,000.
The principal’s union wants a guarantee that its “members in good standing” are replaced into similar vacant positions before internal or external recruitment begins.
Principals in “lay off” status would have a first priority hiring preference within three years of being laid off, based on the individual’s seniority within the union.
Both proposals eliminated a laptop buyout option that was in the last contract.
For personal leave, the union wants six days of personal leave per year, with a total of 25 accrued. The district counter-offers with 20 maximum days.
The union has also requested an additional half day of personal leave per year for members with at least 10 consecutive years, and seven days for members who achieve 20 or more years.
The union also proposes language for retiring principal compensation by adding $3,500 to the annual salary via an addendum contract for those who submit their intent to leave prior to Dec. 1 and $1,500 for those who submit notice after Dec. 1. Retiring principals already receive the amount upon completion of a transition plan for incoming replacements.
The district’s offer insists a transition plan be completed prior to the end of the transition date.
The district’s initial offer condenses or cuts a lot of language in several benefits-related areas. In workers’ compensation, for example, the district proposes eliminating one of two compensation options a principal has available. An employee would receive worker’s compensation payments in lieu of a salary benefit; a second option to receive additional pay via sick leave on top of worker’s compensation.
Labor negotiations are a public process and union members and residents can attend, space permitting.