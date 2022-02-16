Sharp budget cuts are coming to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in its next fiscal year, including dozens of eliminated positions and layoffs to address a $19 million budget deficit — and $23 million over two years.
“Our job is to present a balanced budget so we got down to trimming the excess paper off the maps so we can make this journey,” Chief Schools Administrator Karen Melin said during a Monday board of education work session.
The board already took steps on Feb. 1 to save $3 million a year by closing Nordale, Joy and Anderson elementary schools, repurposing the Nordale building for homeschool programs, and shifting sixth grade to middle school. Additional savings come from $9 million in budget cuts and using $7 million in CARES Act funding for general fund expenditures.
The school budget reflects a stark truth, one Melin said was a difficult process for her and her team.
“It’s not just money, it’s people,” Melin said.
Staff cuts and adjustments
People and positions are among the cuts, according to Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw. About 87% of the district’s budget is allocated to salaries and benefits. For the current year, it’s $101.8 million; next year proposes a $3.2 million cut to $98.6 million.
The district currently employs more than 1,600 full time employees.
The district proposes cutting 104 full-time positions overall, including 29 positions from its general fund budget and 74 covered by federal pandemic relief money DeGraw collectively labels CARES funding.
Elementary school teaching positions would be hardest hit, losing around 38 spots. Barnette Magnet would lose a program secretary and a part time teacher.
A handful of sixth-grade teacher positions will be shifted or added to middle school due to its grade reconfiguration. Four sixth-grade secretary positions and two Hutchinson High teacher spots will be cut.
The district has been leaning heavily on pandemic relief funding, otherwise referred to as CARES funding. It was used to maintain teacher positions for the current year to keep class sizes down.
“We are currently floating on CARES money,” DeGraw said. He added the district must keep its CARES budget separate from a normal budget — effectively running two budgets at once.
Increased class sizes
The impact, DeGraw said, translates into increased class sizes. The district used CARES Act funding to maintain an average class size of 22 students after the board had approved a 25 student class size last year.
Removing the CARES Acting funding means class sizes will be a minimum of 25 students.
The general fund budget cuts include 10 school site administration support positions, two school administration support, two facilities maintenance staff and four student support services.
District administration and its support staff will remain intact.
Additional positions include three full time safety assistants, an assistant principal, secretary and career technical education teacher, as well as a part time counselor.
“Ultimately, the goal is to provide the highest quality education we have with the resources afforded to us,” DeGraw said.
CARES Act funding
The district used $12.9 million to preserve 174 full-time positions, some summer school positions.
The district will maintain 24 full time special education teacher positions otherwise lost with the cut in CARES funding and three full-time English language learning, added two nursing positions and a BEST homeschool position.
DeGraw said keeping the special education teachers is essential to keep receiving federal special education funding.
The upcoming budget proposes spending $9.2 million in CARES funding to preserve 100 full-time positions, including 30 classroom teachers, 46 math and literacy tutors, four nurse managers and seven maintenance positions.
“We realize the human impact this budget has and will create hard conversations,” DeGraw said. “But we live in an environment where our revenue is set … and unfortunately have to live within the resources we are provided. ”
Revenue loss
DeGraw said the district can expect $7.39 million less in revenue from the state over the previous year, due to a continued enrollment loss and its Hold Harmless agreement with the state.
The district projects $183 million in revenue from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, state of Alaska and federal sources — a sharp decrease from $223 million 10 years ago.
A projected $116.2 million is expected from the state, down from $123.6 million in the current year budget. Most of it — $98.8 million — comes from adjusted base student allocation.
The district’s enrollment came in at 12,268 students for this current year, and expects 12,191 for the upcoming school year.
Local contributions from the borough and other sources are projected to be $52.6 million but are subject to the assembly’s final budget approval.
Another problem the district faces is an empty fund balance account in its general fund. A fund balance helps cover any unexpected expenditures or take advantage of unforeseen opportunities.
Other budget items
The district also maintains accounts for restricted purposes — its overall budget is $237.8 million.
The district budgeted $12.69 million for student transportation, $2.3 million for nutrition services, $275,000 for local programs, $100,000 state programs and $3 million for student activities.
The district expects an increase in federal programs funding at $32.8 million, up from $20.7 million seen in the current budget. DeGraw said it’s a mix of $11 million in its normal federal grant money and $21 million in federal pandemic relief.