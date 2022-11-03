The Fairbanks Education Association received a packet of counterproposals from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District on Oct. 24, about a month after the district declared an impasse in the collective bargaining process.
The major changes involve salary and health benefits, but only offering a marginal increase.
Teachers would receive no salary increase in the current school year, and a 1% increase in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
The teachers’ union has asked for a 6% increase in the current school year, and a 4% increase each in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2024 school years. District healthcare contributions are set at the 2021 limits, depending on the plan an employee chooses.
The district proposal also eliminates health benefits for all part-time teachers.
FEA president Sandi Ryan told the school board Tuesday night that the drop off runs contrary to the normal negotiation process.
“We have a long and rich history of bargaining in the open because our members and interest parties from the public can observe,” Ryan said. “We don’t exchange proposals behind closed doors. It’s simply not our way.”
In a Tuesday written update to union members, Ryan noted the district contract had a few silver linings, including increased pay for extra-duty contracts from $15.98 to $20 an hour, recognizing the need to move teachers who have multiple degrees up on the salary schedule.
A mixed signal, Ryan wrote, involves health benefits. The district’s current proposal sets the district’s healthcare contributions at the 2021 standards. But teachers vision, dental and auditory insurance are set at a flat 20% and all Health Savings Account contributions are set at the $750 mark.
Another downside, Ryan wrote, includes requiring all grades to be reported in two weeks.
The district has taken the stance that the teachers’ request for an increase in pay, originally set at 5% a year over three years, would cost the district $29.5 million over that period. It would also "result in significant staffing reductions, larger class sizes and elimination of districtwide student-focused programs."
The district salary schedule sets certified teacher pay based on experience and level of education, with base salary averaging around $80,000.
Ryan wrote the biggest takeaway was creating more questions than answers.
"We should be at the table, not exchanging documents with no real context or discussion," Ryan wrote.
Ryan asked the district’s negotiations team to “once again bargain in good faith” and to “come with a proposal that truly represents what is needed once again to attract and retain the very best for Fairbanks.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin and Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, when asked by school board members, said no followup meetings are currently scheduled. However, the board will receive an update on Nov. 15, likely during executive session.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.