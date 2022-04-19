Two options for a school calendar are being considered for the 2023/2024 school year, with the major difference considering when winter break starts and ends.
The district board of education will hear both options in an informational item at tonight’s board meeting, which starts at 6 the district’s administrative building, 520 Fifth Ave.
According to a memo from Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, the district conducted a survey to get input on the best schedule. District administrators favor one over the other based on stakeholder feedback. The preferred option would have the school year start on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and end Friday, May 17, 2024.
“A Wednesday start allows for easier transition from summer to school schedule for staff, students and families,” Melin wrote in her memo. “A Friday end for students allows for higher student attendance before summer break.”
The option also allows for a full week following the week of Christmas.
The downside would mean potential lower attendance at the start of the school year because classes start mid-week. Students would be in school 180 days, per state guidelines.
According to Melin’s memo, the other calendar option would start Aug. 16, 2023, and end Wednesday, May 16, 2024.
The winter break would “would start several days before Christmas weekend and would allow for families to have time off to travel earlier.” Students would return to school the first Thursday in January 2024.
According to Melin’s memo, the concerns about the longer winter break could mean “potential for lower attendance in the first days back from winter break.”
Both calendar options have similarities. Professional development is frontloaded in the first semester of the school year, and none would be scheduled toward the end of the year. The first semester ends before winter break and has no school days off after spring break due to the state testing window. Spring break would run March 11-15, 2024. A February professional development day and parent/teacher conferences are scheduled in the same week, resulting in fewer disrupted weeks in the spring semester.
The school board also will be asked to approve the renaming of Crawford Elementary on Eielson Air Force Base as Anderson-Crawford Elementary. Anderson is scheduled to close at the end of the school year, and its kindergarten to second grade students will merge with Crawford Elementary.
Renaming Crawford Elementary would preserve the honor of two pilots: Anderson Elementary was named for Major Rudolph Anderson Jr., an Air Force pilot who was shot down over Cuba on Oct. 27, 1962. Crawford Elementary was named for Robert McArthur Crawford, who lived most of his life in Fairbanks. He is best known for writing “The U.S. Air Force Song.”
The board will also consider voting on the first reading of a policy revision to the district’s controversial issues policy. The current policy was adopted in 1982.
It stipulates that “a controversial issue exists, for the purpose of this policy, when any material or topic evokes opposing viewpoints on the part of any group or any individual.”
The district teaches controversial topics in an instructional manner free of bias, according to the current policy. The proposed update would broaden the language and place an emphasis on guidance and ensuring schools teach “about the many historical, cultural, sociological or educational perspectives” but not favor any one view over another.