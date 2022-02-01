The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education may make its decision tonight to close schools and realign middle school to a sixth-to-eighth grade format.
The decision, as school officials have stated during numerous presentations, isn’t easy, but it comes with trying to eliminate or reduce a $17.2 million deficit over two years.
Closing two schools and potentially re-purposing a third would save at least $3 million, according to Andy DeGraw, the district’s chief operating officer. DeGraw highlighted some of the potential savings during a recent town hall sponsored by Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki.
Student re-distribution
Overall student distribution plays a part in closing the school, DeGraw said. The district has seen a steady decline in enrollment. In the 2011-2012 school year, student population was 14,260; in the current school year, it’s 12,268.
“We have 6,000 empty seats right now in our school buildings,” DeGraw said, referring to the space in school buildings. Most of the district school buildings are operating at 60% capacity.
Among the options a task recommended in a facilities utilization was the closure of Joy and Nordale elementaries and the consolidation of Anderson Elementary with Crawford Elementary. Anderson and Crawford are located on Eielson Air Force Base.
Joy, a K-8 school, with 319 current students, remains at the top of every closure list, according to DeGraw. Multiple factors went into recommendations by the task force and the district, including the building’s age and required capital improvement costs over several years.
Anderson Elementary is unique in the district in that it houses a kindergarten to second grade level. Consolidation with Crawford would bring the entire elementary school population at Eielson under one roof.
“We are running our buildings really inefficiently right now,” DeGraw said. He added the reduced capacity “is extremely wasteful” and spreads resources out across the district.
DeGraw said opting for a middle school realignment will also allow the district to “right-size” its school boundaries.
“Right now if you look at our elementary school map, it’s very gerrymandered, a crazy puzzle that doesn’t fit together,” DeGraw said. “We see this as an opportunity to right-size boundaries so they are centered around individual schools that make sense.”
The district projects it will enroll about 10,561 for the schools in the overall Eielson area, which encompasses North Pole and Fairbanks area schools.
Shifting to a grade six through eight model would readjust capacity levels, according to updated district projections. It would bring the overall capacity to 71%, leaving 4,334 seats open for students.
Boundaries would not be finalized until after the Board of Education makes a decision, along with the associated relocation of teachers, staff and transportation routes.
The task force had considered closing and repurposing Randy Smith Middle School, but the option didn’t rank high with school board.
Costs is a factor
The district will see some one-time expenses to closing schools, but it might also see long-term benefits, according to the district’s current projections.
Closing Anderson Elementary and merging students with Crawford would cost about $63,500, according to the district’s data — most of it in relocating or expanding playground equipment. Most of it would be covered by either impact aid or capital improvement funds.
The cost of closing Nordale and Joy would amount to $51,850, including $30,000 in additional staff time needed to move classrooms.
The overall savings in closing all three schools is $2.93 million in the long run — almost $1.2 million each from Joy and Nordale and $551,000 from Anderson. The savings include a $1.4 million loss in revenue.
Nordale Elementary would be repurposed to serve as a place for the district’s BEST homeschool and eLearning programs. Repurposing the school for that need would cost an estimated $30,000; annual operations would run $237,500, just over $1 million less than it takes as an elementary school.
There are 741 students currently enrolled in the BEST program, according to the district’s enrollment data, bringing in a total of $3.96 million from the state.
Currently, the expenditures for the program — including staffing and allotments — runs around $2.11 million.
DeGraw said if the district doesn’t consider any option to shutter schools, it may have to look at serious layoffs. A $3 million cut could amount to as many as 35 teacher or 75 paraprofessionals positions.
“We are at the end of the line and have to make some really difficult decisions,” DeGraw said. “We’ve cut every single place we can find in supplies, equipment and contracts. The decisions made are going to be very controversial because we are in tough times.”