Thirty students graduated Aug. 18 from the 2023 Summer Fire Academy operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.
The academy combines online coursework followed by six weeks of rigorous, paramilitary-style skills training. The program delivers a total of 280 hours of instruction, with students actively engaged in training for up to 12 hours per day, five days a week.
Graduates can test for the Alaska Firefighter I certification, which is recognized by the State of Alaska and the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and allows students to work in almost any state they choose. In addition, they receive 12 academic credits toward an Associate of Applied Science in fire science. Many graduates pursue advanced degrees in fire science or homeland security and emergency management.
Forty-three percent of the 2023 academy graduates have minority ethnic backgrounds. Forty percent of graduates are female. A third are first-generation students — the first in their families to attend college.
“This year’s graduating class is a testament to the program’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity,” said John George, fire science program director.
Six students were at least the second generation to serve in the firefighting profession, with one student becoming a sixth-generation firefighter.
UAF CTC fire science program instructors come from nearly every fire department in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The University Fire Department, Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue, North Star Volunteer Fire Department and Steese Volunteer Fire Department also provide essential training apparatus and radios for student use.
“These collaborations are instrumental in delivering a comprehensive training program,” George said.
Students benefit from working with these local fire departments, often securing employment and scholarships that defray program costs. This hands-on experience further enriches their education, as they apply their skills in real-world scenarios.
Graduates include Eric Bartnik, Ian Bell, MaKenna Beshears, Jackson Biggs, Geremu Daggett, Erin Gates, Mason Gho, Hunter Goff, Alexander Green, Domonique Helms, John Hense, Perpetua Hippler, Layton Howe, Olivia Jaeger, Amaya Johnson, Kyle Kruskie, Erin Lawlor, Maila Liebig-Williams, Graeme McAuslan, Peter McCann, Kylie Mejia, Brian Meyer, Wyatt Mountcastle, Mikayla Ostreim, Taylor Owen, Asher Pepiton, Zachary Priebe, Ada Putman, Gage Rodarte and Angela Waters.
