Summer Fire Academy

UAF photo/Leif Van Cise

UAF CTC 2023 Summer Fire Academy graduates gather after their ceremony on Aug. 18, 2023.

 UAF photo/Leif Van Cise

Thirty students graduated Aug. 18 from the 2023 Summer Fire Academy operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College.

The academy combines online coursework followed by six weeks of rigorous, paramilitary-style skills training. The program delivers a total of 280 hours of instruction, with students actively engaged in training for up to 12 hours per day, five days a week.

Contact Kari Halverson at krhalverson@alaska.edu or 907-455-2833.