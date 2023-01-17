After nearly a year of prolonged negotiations, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association mutually declared they will move to arbitration.

The district released a statement Friday announcing it had met with a federal mediator and hammered out tentative agreements for five articles in the contract negotiations. ESSA released its own update Tuesday stating that arbitration could take several months. Should arbitration fail, union members could vote to authorize a strike.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.