After nearly a year of prolonged negotiations, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association mutually declared they will move to arbitration.
The district released a statement Friday announcing it had met with a federal mediator and hammered out tentative agreements for five articles in the contract negotiations. ESSA released its own update Tuesday stating that arbitration could take several months. Should arbitration fail, union members could vote to authorize a strike.
The five articles the two sides agreed on from mediation include district-approved summer programs, safety, unpaid personal leave, holidays and vacation time for employees who work nine or 10 months out of the year. In terms of vacation, support staff would “receive the same winter vacation days as regular classroom teachers.”
Eleven items remain outstanding, including pay raises requested by ESSA and modifications to health benefits.
“The District and ESSA will coordinate a meeting with an independent arbitrator to continue the work to reach a successor agreement,” the district stated in its news release. “While we await arbitration, the parties have agreed to continue to meet and discuss the remaining articles.”
Contract negotiations between both parties began in February 2022. ESSA’s last contract ended June 30, 2022.
ESSA negotiators want a 3% pay increase for the current fiscal year, followed by a 3.5% increase the following year. The district offers no salary increase for the current fiscal year and a 1% increase the following year.
“The District has been unwilling to offer a pay raise for this year and only a 1% pay raise for next year,” ESSA’s team stated in a Friday update. “In addition, the District will not consider adding a maintenance of standards clause which will address many of the morale problems we have suffered these last few years.”
“For Fairbanks to have healthy and safe schools, it requires support staff to be both fairly compensated and respected,” the ESSA bargaining team stated.
The union has also asked for a “robust onboarding and training program” for employees.
The school district is also at an impasse with the Fairbanks Education Association, which represents about 700 teachers. Both parties are slated to meet with a federal mediator Feb. 23. Like ESSA, the union and district find themselves stalled over salary increases.
Among other everyday topics, FEA wants parking spots for itinerant teachers who travel school to school.
The school district faces an estimated $16 million budget shortfall going into the next fiscal year, due in part to standard increase costs, a decade-long decline in student enrollment and the last of its federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funding.
ESSA members continue to operate under the conditions of the lapsed contract until a new agreement can be ratified and approved.
The ESSA bargaining team noted “the arbitration process is required by state law, and can take several months.”
“If arbitration does not result in a full [tentative agreement], ESSA could then contemplate a strike vote,” the ESSA team stated. “A strike is never the goal, but it is a tool we have if we cannot reach an agreement with the District, and ESSA has exhausted all possible legal options to complete a successor agreement.”
The district starts its full budget planning process next month.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.