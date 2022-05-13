Hundreds of students, relatives and friends crowded in the West Valley High School gym to celebrate the class of 2022 Thursday night. Although the day was cold and outside rainy, the gym inside was filled with excitement and warmth as nearly 200 Wolfpack students filed across the stage to officially become West Valley alumni.
The packed setting was fitting because a recurring theme throughout the night was connection. From student speakers expressing gratitude for the support of their family and peers to speeches by faculty members, all moments touched on the integral nature of community.
Both valedictorian Daniel Abramowicz and salutatorian Ekaterina Pniushkova described the ways that their family, teachers and peers helped them finish their high school careers out strong. It is easy to take full responsibility for your accomplishments because “you are a genius,” Abramowicz said, but really, “It’s never just about us.”
Similarly, Pniushkova reminded her peers to remain humble and to continue learning. “We just graduated high school, we still have decades of life and learning ahead of us,” said Abramowicz.
Teacher Amy Gallaway, who gave the faculty address, also spoke to the ways that the 178 graduates helped each other succeed. “Class of 2022, you didn’t just survive, you thrived,” said Gallaway; an accomplishment made even more impressive in light of extremely challenging circumstances.
But even more remarkable than what the graduates achieved was what they gave. The word Gallaway chose to fit the class was ‘‘Ubuntu.’ Ubuntu is a South African philosophy that she described as a “universal bond of sharing that connects us all to humanity.” In other words, Gallaway summarized, “I am, because you are.”
From their academic and athletic contributions to creating numerous new extracurricular activities (“What is it with all the clubs?” Gallaway joked) — the contributions of the class of 2022 were invaluable pieces to the puzzle that is West Valley High School. “Your connection with our school has made us more alive,” Gallaway said.
Gallaway described sitting in front of her television two years ago taking a selfie as each of the class of 2020 graduates appeared on the screen. To commemorate that event, she took a selfie with the class of 2022.
While no longer physically part of the school, the students’ legacy will live on in what they taught and brought to the West Valley community.