The city of Fairbanks Diversity Council has some terse written words for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District after the administration brought forth a recommendation to consolidate its board diversity and parent engagement committees.
The diversity council meets tonight at 7 p.m. to decide whether it will send the letter, written by the council’s chair Andrew Aquino.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin brought forth recommendations to the school board during its June 7 meeting to adjust all committees to make them more functional and adhere to their mutual goals. The recommendations were based in part on the work of a three-person ad hoc committee and a discussion the board had during a May meeting.
Merging the parent engagement and diversity committees into a single administrative community engagement committee would facilitate discussions on broader topics, Melin said, while making it easier for the merged committee to meet.
The Fairbanks Diversity Council sees the matter differently, according to the draft letter.
Both the city’s diversity council and the school district’s diversity committee share the overlapping goal to champion “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” strategies.
“If the district’s promotion of DEIA continues to diverge from actual practice, students, their families, teachers and staff become vulnerable to undue harm,” the letter reads. The letter states while it appreciates the district’s attempts to make the committees more manageable, “We remind the school board of the district’s tagline — Excellence & Equity for All.”
The diversity council letter bullet-pointed a number of advantages for the district to keep a full advisory board committee, including “ensuring diversity and reality of our communities are reflected in every aspect of the district’s mission” and “ensures the school board is kept abreast of the rapidly changing landscape at local, state and federal levels on.”
The letter adds that if the school board accepts committee consolidations, then it should “implement processes and structures for accountability in this work to ensure [diversity, equity and inclusion] is incorporated in the school board, committees, ad hoc committees, task forces, work groups.” The letter also recommended the district invite a city diversity council member to sit on any newly formed committee as a non-voting member.
If accommodations can’t be made, the diversity council letter states, then the district should “recommend striking all language related to DEIA initiatives from district publications, until capacity allows for Excellence & Equity for All to become a priority.”
“Adopting the proposed consolidation deprioritizes the needs of already minoritized people,” the letter states. “If good intentions and efficiency fostered inclusion, the needs for DEIA efforts would not exist, but we find that impactful and effective efforts are needed more now than ever.
The school board hasn’t made any final decisions on how to proceed with committee reorganization, pending more research by its ad hoc committee and a final report in the fall.
Melin, at Tuesday’s school board meeting, said the recommendation, if eventually adopted, doesn’t mean the district will discontinue its commitment to diversity.
“I’m not suggesting we eliminate the work of diversity or any such thing,” Melin said.