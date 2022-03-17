The Fairbanks City Council rejected a property tax exemption for charter schools at Monday’s meeting in a 4-2 vote.
The exemption, introduced by Councilmember Aaron Gibson, would have applied to privately owned property that houses charter schools. Specifically, it would have benefitted Chinook Montessori School and Boreal Sun charter schools.
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said she had identified a third, Spruce Tree Montessori, as a possible candidate.
Overall, three tax exemptions would have cost the city about $24,580 under its current mill rate.
Gibson said the exemption mirrors a similar one adopted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough and based on state law. Money saved by the tax exemption would “allow charter schools to put those funds toward raising operational costs.”
“These charter schools spend a little more than $300,000 a year to lease these facilities from private entities,” Gibson said.
According to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District budget, Chinook budgeted $277,351 for its location for the current fiscal year; Boreal Sun budgeted $264,026, but is set to increase to $374,400 in the next fiscal year.
Real property tax makes up the bulk of the city’s general fund revenue, generating $14.6 million in Fiscal Year 2021, according to an amended budget. The city budgeted $14.76 million in projected property tax revenue for the current fiscal year, on an overall $23.16 million projected revenue.
But it also has a cap on its overall tax cap on how much can be collected.
He noted the closure of two school buildings inside city limits — Joy and Nordale — have the potential to house a charter school, but appears won’t be the case by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said the city doesn’t have “the financial luxury to follow suit” on a borough tax exemption.
“We can ill afford to do that at this time,” Cleworth said.
He added that the school district leased the buildings from the private sector “with a budget in mind and knew what that lease would cost the charter school.”
Cleworth had concerns with fair play, noting if it applies to charter schools, other entities such as home schools, could ask for the same thing.
“If I were an administrator in one of those other schools, I would ask what the difference is,” he said. “I think it is a Pandora’s box.”
He said while the tax exemption is worthy of decision, until the city can address its cap within the tax cap, the city would be hard pressed to recoup the amount.
The ordinance failed, with only Gibson and Councilmember Valerie Therrien supporting it.