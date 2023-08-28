Food security

The Alaska Food Security Task Force was launched in April 2022 by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to examine needs and solutions for the state’s “dependence on others for the health and well-being of our citizens.”

Some vinegar sold in Alaska stores may not be acidic enough for use in home canning, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

Vinegar used in nonpressurized water-bath canning, such as pickles or chutney, should have 5% acidity. Some vinegar now in Alaska stores has only 4%. The acidity percentage is listed on the label.