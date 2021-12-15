Four charter schools are requesting face mask policy autonomy from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, which is holding a special meeting, including a public hearing, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The requests from Boreal Sun Charter School, Chinook Montessori Charter School, Effie Kokrine Charter School and Watershed Charter School come after the school board voted 4-3 to make face masks optional starting Jan. 3. Attempts to the reach the charter schools’ principals and head teachers on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Charter schools are publicly funded but independently operated, and students must apply to attend them.
The four charter schools in Fairbanks are asking to amend their contracts with the school district to add a line that their school academic policy committees have the option to determine masking requirements. The policy committees are primarily comprised of school staff with a few parents.
The school board had previously allowed charter schools self-determination on masking. That practice changed after board member April Smith raised questions because the school board is legally liable for charter schools under state statute. Board President Jennifer Luke conferred with legal counsel and ruled that the new masking optional policy applies at all schools.
The meeting last week whereby the board relaxed its masking policy was contentious and involved a group of unmasked people who refused to mask up, irritating the pro-mask faction, who argued that mandatory masks continue to protect vulnerable people and keep the virus from spreading unchecked in schools. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics call for universal indoor masking for children as young as 2.
Face masks became mandatory at public schools in September as Covid-19 cases in schools and in the Fairbanks borough were on the rise. Now, cases are declining. The borough’s threat level has been reduced from “high” to “substantial” by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had two patients being treated for Covid-19 on Tuesday — down from a high of about 30 patients in October.
Virus cases at the school district peaked at 169 during the first week of September. The school district has logged 16 total Covid-19 cases each of the last two weeks, according to the district Covid-19 data dashboard.
Only four of 36 schools have reported a virus case over the last seven days.
The relaxed masking policy comes as the Covid-19 vaccine is available for children as young as 5 and the school district has strengthened its virus testing program. Face masks will still be required in classrooms and in schools with virus flare-ups under the new school board policy.