North Pole High School’s class of 2022, which found success during the “weirdest years of public education,” said staff speaker Kelly Snider, graduated on Wednesday.
Snider called them the “iPad education generation” because the students entered school the same year that the iPad was introduced.
“Each of you consistently has been taken out of your comfort zone,” she said. “As long as you are uncomfortable, it means you are growing … Our wish for you is to embrace that uncomfortableness.”
The ceremony unfolded Wednesday night in Hering Auditorium in Fairbanks in front of a rowdy audience with live music, inside jokes and graduation speakers telling stories of perseverance.
Among multiple students recognized was valedictorian Isaac Newton and salutatorian Grace Sikorski. The 108 graduates collectively won scholarships valued at $580,000, according to Assistant Principal John Sassman. The school’s band, orchestra and choir performed.
“This class has had some very strange times,” Principal Michelle Spillane said, referring to students whose high school experience was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They have leaned into their education when it might have been easier to walk away,” Spillane said.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent over secondary education, reflected on his experience judging a North Pole High School poetry slam. The public education administrator said he learned a lot about the students and what they were going through. Some students struggled to make it through their senior year.
“When I think of all of you, I can’t think of a group that is more prepared to go out in the world and do amazing things,” Meinert said.
“There is no effort without error and shortcomings,” he added, quoting Theodore Roosevelt Jr., the 26th president of the United States.
Student speakers included Jonathan Clifford and Jonathan Ford, jointly known as “Jonathan Squared,” whose remarks were peppered with inside jokes and cultural references.
Maicee Olsen, senior class vice president, also spoke.
“I just think that this class is going to take things head on,” she said.