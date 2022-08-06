Bus driver shortage

The Fairbanks school district is facing a shortage of bus drivers, reflecting a national trend. The shortage will result in reduced routes for the upcoming school year. News-Miner

 News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star School District released its bus schedules Thursday, with reduced routes that reflect a lack of drivers. Hutchison High School isn’t among the schools served, something confirmed by Principal Robyn Taylor in an automated public service announcement.

”All families will be responsible for all transportation to and from Hutchison High School,” Taylor said. “If families are not able to provide transportation, students will need to enroll in their neighborhood high school.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.