The Fairbanks North Star School District released its bus schedules Thursday, with reduced routes that reflect a lack of drivers. Hutchison High School isn’t among the schools served, something confirmed by Principal Robyn Taylor in an automated public service announcement.
”All families will be responsible for all transportation to and from Hutchison High School,” Taylor said. “If families are not able to provide transportation, students will need to enroll in their neighborhood high school.”
Overall, the district will have have 68 routes to start the year, said transportation director Ryan Hinton. Of those, 45 are regular routes and 23 special education routes.
“Moving into this school year it’s important to know that there will be no rotating route schedules,” Hinton told the News-Miner by email. The district had to adopt a week-on, week-off schedule last year due to driver shortages. Hinton said families found it disruptive.
The new routes leave out Hutchison High School and Barnette Magnate Elementary due to their status in the district as “schools of choice.” Charter schools are also not included in route schedules, something that isn’t unusual.
Durham School Services, the district’s bus contractor, was contracted for 130 routes. Hinton has said at least 115 routes are needed to ensure normal service but requires at least 130 drivers — enough to cover the routes, plus standby drivers who fell ill or had to take leave.
Buses also won’t be entering neighborhoods or making house stops — instead they’ll pick students at a “zone area.”
“The regular routes have been pulled out of many side roads and neighborhoods,” Hinton said. “The bus stops are at the entrances of neighborhoods or at intersections along the main route.”
He added that routes were pulled in from more distant areas “that the bus cannot get to and still have enough time to service another school.”
New routes won’t be added before the school year starts, he said, but the ones already posted on the district’s website can change or add more stops depending on driver recruiting efforts.
“Parents should double check their stop times, prior to the first day of school,” Hinton said, adding they’ll be updated weekly.
To mitigate services for students who live farther out, the district will use a temporary shuttle service using minivans.
“We also plan on using them to serve our students experiencing homelessness,” Hinton said. “This frees up time on special education and regular routes. The bus can then be used to serve more students.”
The district started advertising the temporary solution a few weeks ago. Minivans don’t require as much training as driving a bus or a commercial driver’s license. Part-time driving jobs have been offered to district staff before and after school hours, and Durham will provide the necessary training.
“We received a strong response, with many people expressing interest in driving a minivan,” Hinton said. “We are in the process of fleshing out that program but are excited to see so many people who are willing to help out, outside of their normal work hours.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, in a letter to families, said families may qualify for “in-lieu” which provides compensation if they live more than 1.5 miles from a bus stop and have to drive them there.
“This option is available only to students attending their home attendance area school,” Melin wrote. “Students attending schools of choice will not qualify for the option.”
Melin noted the special education buses “will run on a regular schedule across the district.”
She added that one benefit to regular buses sticking to main routes is “we are anticipating an increase in on-time arrivals and fewer delays.”
The bus driver shortage comes despite Durham School Services’ best attempts to recruit and train new drivers before the new year starts. The pay starts at $26.79, includes benefits and Durham will pay for CDL training and the necessary endorsements.
Durham has some drivers starting this week, Hinton said, and “there has been a slight uptick in applications over the past couple of weeks.”
In her letter, Melin acknowledged the challenges created by the driver shortage.
“Adequate staffing for school transportation has long been a dilemma and, as we experienced last year, has reached new levels of intensity and become a nationwide quandary,” Melin wrote.