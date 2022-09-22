A lack of drivers continues to keep the number of school bus routes small for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, according to a report Chief School Administrator Karen Melin provided at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.

Melin said the recruiting challenges for Durham School Services, the district’s contract bus company, are ongoing. Durham recruited 14 drivers since Aug. 1 but lost 13 “for a net gain of one driver.”

