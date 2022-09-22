A lack of drivers continues to keep the number of school bus routes small for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, according to a report Chief School Administrator Karen Melin provided at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Melin said the recruiting challenges for Durham School Services, the district’s contract bus company, are ongoing. Durham recruited 14 drivers since Aug. 1 but lost 13 “for a net gain of one driver.”
A school bus driver shortage isn’t limited to Fairbanks. Other districts in the state, including Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough school districts started the year with a driver shortage. Hard-pressed, Anchorage took the measure to rotate its bus service on a three-week-on, six-week-off rotating schedule.
The number of routes remains the same as when school started in August: 45 regular routes and 23 special education routes.
“So far we’ve been able to cover all of our routes,” Melin said. “A couple of times we have been stretched a little thin, especially around the Labor Day holiday.”
Melin said four drivers are in behind-the-wheel training, and another 23 applicants are being screened or are in classroom training, but she expects caveats.
“While that’s a good number, we don’t anticipate all 23 applicants will make it through the entire process,” Melin said. “Some were screened out last week as a result of background checks, failed drug tests or not having contact information.”
The district had to adjust its school route schedule at the start of the school year, moving to a centralized pickup site at the start of neighborhoods.
“We were able to move the routes around a little bit to take care of some overcrowding in some areas such as Fort Wainwright, but we have not added any new routes,” Melin said. If several of the candidates pass the training process, Melin hopes the district can add new stops.
The decision was selected over the previous year’s rotating one-week-on, one-week-off schedule, with the district calling it inconvenient for families. However, a fixed site means a long distance of a mile or more from the bus stop for some families.
The district’s attempts to roll out a supplemental minivan pool service to alleviate transportation hit some bumps, including “working through some safety and liability concerns.”
The district contracted with Durham to train school district employees to drive minivans. Due to their size, minivans don’t require a commercial driver’s license to operate.
“We understand that minivans aren’t buses, and time and again buses have proven to be the safest way to transport kids,” Melin said.
The minivans are tasked first with transporting students “experiencing homelessness or who are in foster care,” Melin said.
“We are required as a district to make sure that those students attend their school of origin,” Melin said.
The second purpose involves transporting students living in low density communities such as Haystack “where bus stops have been moved a considerable distance from families.”
Melin said the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development could not endorse the van plan but doesn’t prohibit it either.
“They said multiple times across the conversation that there’s nothing illegal to prohibit you from doing it,” Melin said. “They did have safety concerns, and they coalesced around the state’s ability to inspect [the vans] because there is no mechanism to inspect them.”
She said Durham conducts regular safety inspection checks on its vehicles.
The district has a “pretty stringent memo of understanding” with taxi cab services, Melin said, but it has some gaps.
“What we don’t have in that situation is inspections on those taxi vehicles on a regular basis or direct oversight,” Melin said. “When comparing safety options, our van plan would be way more safe than putting kids into a taxi cab that we have no way of inspecting.”
Additionally, Durham has used vans to transport students for other districts in the Lower 48.
“Part of the situation we’re in right now is that we’re actually the first school district in the state to move forward with this plan,” Melin said. “We really want to do this … our job is to educate kids, and part of that is getting them to school safely. This is something we have to do.”