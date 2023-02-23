“Eyeballs,” welding instructor Matt McCarter said casually as he lowered the welding visor Wednesday morning at the Pipeline Training Center. Seconds later, sparks flew as McCarter started welding.
Two Fairbanks North Borough School District students — Gabe Bloodworth and Chris Michel — followed suit as they observed McCarter perform a rod welding technique.
Wednesday’s demonstration and hands-on training were part of a new school district program called “Explore the Trades.” The event provided a group of juniors and seniors a taste of the trades Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pipeline Training Center and Alaska Laborers Training School.
Rodney Wolcott, Plumper and Pipefitters Local 375 apprenticeship director, said it gives students a taste for welding.
“Even though it’s for a day to just strike an arc weld in a straight line, it’s enough for them to see if they maybe want to pursue it,” Wolcott said while watching McCarter provide the demonstration giving students a booth of their own.
“We’ve had one student here who’s never done welding, and another one has,” Wolcott said. “It’s a nice jump start for them to have.”
“It’s a brand new precursor to our bigger ‘Introduction to the Trades’ Program at the end of May,” said Joni Simpson, the district’s CTE director.
The larger “Introduction to the Trades” program provides high school students with an two-week, 72-hour opportunity to explore different trades.
“We wanted to give kids an opportunity to explore an area they might be interested in but not sure if they want to commit 72 hours to learning,” Simpson said.
The program allowed juniors and seniors to select two options for electrical, process technology, welding and laborers hall training and spend a day each becoming exposed to it.
The Pipeline Training Center and Alaska Laborers Training School facilitated hands-on activities and provided experienced tradesmen to teach the lesson.
“Kids have the preconception that they are going to get dirty and just pound nails, but it’s the real deal,” Simpson said. “They get to work with people in industry with years of experience and get to learn about the different things.”
Welding teacher Matt McCarter taught several students introductory techniques and safety requirements, and Amanda Earhart taught electrical work Wednesday afternoon. At the Laborers Training Hall, instructor Zack Carlson and a group of students engaged in several activities, including building scaffolding.
Earhart called her class “an eight-hour try out” for high school students.
“I talk to them about what an apprenticeship is like and let them get to make up a few devices and a little bit of conduit just to test and see if they like it,” Earhart said. “Students seem to enjoy it, because when we do these shorter classes they get to more hands-on activities.”
Lathrop High School junior Cora Christian took advantage of both the Laborers Hall and electrician courses.
“I love this program, it’s really fun and interesting,” Christian said. “I signed up because I’m looking into the trades with the long-term goal to become an engineer.”
Going the trade routes and earning a journeyman status, she said, would afford her scholarship or tuition assistance opportunities.
Christian currently takes a building trades class at Lathrop, but comes from a family of electricians.
“I’m kind of torn being the laborers training and electrical,” Christian said. “[Electricians] runs in my blood, so I’m drawn to it, but I’m also drawn to the Laborer’s Hall because they do so much. I like being able to build things and see the process of how things work, be the person that makes things work.”
John Denny, executive director of the Pipeline Training Center, said the program sets the right balance to interest students in the longer “Intro to Trades” program.
“They can get more of an idea of what they like and might be interested in so that they have a better understanding of what they like,” Denny said. “I think it’s really important to expose students to the trades as they leave high school and figure out what they might want to do.”
The choices, he noted, include the traditional college degree, which the center supports, a trade school or apprenticeship program.
“We just want to help them fully consider their options as an individual and make the best decisions available to them,” Denny said. “Some are bound to flourish in college, and some are bound to flourish in the trades.”
Denny said there’s “a massive leap in demand” for the trades, from welders and electricians to equipment operators.
“It’s a well paying field and now is a great time to jump into it,” Denny said.
Simpson said the district scheduled the exploratory program around parent-teacher conferences because students were out of school.
“We knew that kids would be off during that time, so this was a great time that wouldn’t make them miss a day of school,” Simpson said.
The program will return next year and make refinements as it goes.
“We may do it over spring break when there’s more time,” Simpson said. “We’ve talked about expanding it to younger students as well. You always want to start small and want to expand.”
The Alaska Laborers Hall is hosting a two-day open house today and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. to highlight and recruit for its apprenticeship program. The Laborers Hall stressed the need to recruit more tradesmen due to the large volume of work available in the community. The address for the open house is 2121 Kiana St., Fairbanks, Alaska.