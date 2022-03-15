The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has proceeded into its budgeting cycle, making cuts while balancing concerns such as transportation and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, balancing a budget has been front and center. But the district has seen some positive outcomes as it restores more bus routes and rebounds from the pandemic. Melin provided some updates during a Friday media briefing.
Budget
Melin said the budget process continues to be “very fluid” before the board of education votes on it March 23 or March 24.
The district needs to balance a $19 million budget deficit, a situation in part caused by gradual enrollment decline over the past 15 years. The board already took one action by merging sixth grade into middle school and closing Nordale, Joy and Anderson elementary schools for a projected annual savings of $3 million.
The district will be asking the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for $2 million more than the previous year, for a total of $51.4 million in local contributions.
The board has been hosting work sessions on a weekly basis, with the next one slated for May 21. Once the board adopts its budget, it still needs to submit the budget to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
District administrators also propose changes such as streamlining the elementary school music program and investing more in middle school band/orchestra programs.
Board members have their own recommendations, including maintaining the elementary school program status quo. One board member suggested cutting nine secondary school librarians.
“No decisions have been made because there are a lot of decisions, a lot of what-ifs and priorities in the discussion,” Melin said. “We’re at a moving of chess pieces right now to fund whatever the board chooses as their priorities.”
The district faces the challenge of putting together a normal operations budget and a CARES Act budget. The CARES Act budget, consisting of federal pandemic relief, is considered one-time money the district has been using to maintain otherwise normal operations.
Once gone, the positions filled with CARES Act money will no longer be funded in following fiscal years.
“At this point in the budget process, with where we are now, we’ve had to make some pretty difficult fiscal decisions, ones that have pretty big price tags, such as closing three schools and laying off staff,” Melin said.
Covid improvements
“We’ve been very pleased with the improvements we’ve seen in the last five weeks,” Melin said. “There has just been a dramatic drop in the number of cases compared to the beginning of the year.”
The district continues to operate its testing sites and recently received a new batch of at home rapid test kits, but Melin said, there appears to be a return to normalcy.
“We are seeing more consistency in attendance, in teacher attendance, so it’s starting to feel a little more like normal, whatever normal looks like now,” Melin said. “Families can still make their own personal choices for how they want to mask or how they want to deal with residual effects of the pandemic.”
Melin said the pandemic’s peak presented a challenge, but she credits the district’s response to school-level leadership for ensuring buildings remained open. Melin said the district can still implement stringent protocols in case of another outbreak.
“If we see a resurgence, we can just implement our next layer,” Melin said. “But we’re very optimistic to move forward and now coexist with the Covid-19 virus.”
Busing
Melin said the district’s busing situation has vastly improved compared to last year, when a driver shortage and other issues shut down swaths of routes. Since January, the district has been able to fully restore 82 routes.
“Given the situation nationwide, being able to add routes and getting drivers has been very encouraging as we look to next year,” Melin said.
Durham School Services, the district’s contractor, she said has hired trained testers and invested in drivers for training.
Redistricting the elementary schools following the closures of Nordale and Joy will require some adjustments, she said.
“What we might see changing is the amount of time a student might need to stay on the bus to complete the route,” Melin said.
New bus routes will be formed over the summer and fall once “we have a more final understanding of the student population, who wants to ride the bus and who gets the bus.”
More information on busing can be found online at www.k12northstar.org/Page/2270.