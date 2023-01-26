Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said his administration will propose an increased local contribution to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Ward, at a Tuesday media availability meeting, said his budget will recommend $55 million in local school funding to the Borough Assembly. That amount is a $3 million increase over what was provided for this fiscal year.
Both the school district and borough begin their budget presentation processes in February. State law requires that boroughs provide a required local contribution, or baseline funding tied to overall property value assessments. Because the borough’s overall property values rose over the past few years, contribution rose to just over $37 million — a $3 million spike. As a result, state funding drops $3 million.
“We are expecting another strong year for increases in tax values this next season,” Ward said. “It means our local contribution needs to go up by $3 million in order to hold the district harmless.”
Annual growth averages around 2% to 3%, but due to increased residential market values, the borough’s taxable value has skyrocketed.
“If a community sees a large increase in its total taxable values, you are expected by the state to contribute additional funding to education,” Ward said.
The Borough Assembly traditionally funds the school district at a much higher level than the base allocation.
The district faces a number of financial hurdles next fiscal year, including a $16 million budget shortfall, years of flat statewide Base Student Allocation funding and anticipated increases in labor and operational costs.
The Alaska Reads Act will boost the BSA by $30 to $5,960, but the district board of education’s 2023-2024 legislative priorities call for the state to increase the BSA to $6,800.
The RLC and the BSA are only part of the state’s overall education foundation formula, but it’s a huge chunk.
At a Dec. 10 school board meeting, board member Tim Doran said the state needs to invest more than the requested $6,800.
“It is not an investment in education and does not represent making up the years of loss,” Doran said. “We have cut and cut … and it does not put anything back into the budget.”
Ward calls it a start, but the borough’s draft legislative priorities propose a further step — eliminate the local contribution and have the state provide a reasonable basic education need funding.
“Local contribution is acceptable but should be additional to the basic need,” Ward said. “I think now is the time for legislation to be introduced for this item to go away. We will push for that.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, at the same meeting, said the district will lobby for increased funding.
“Significant funding is going to impact our students and our ability to do our job in a meaningful way,” Melin said.
Borough legislative request
Ward noted that schools in Rural Education Attendance Areas and unincorporated areas don’t pay a local contribution. Instead, the state funds it directly.
“It creates a disparity and a penalty for organized boroughs,” Ward said. “Because we can tax ourselves, the state requires that they do tax themselves.”
The state would need to provide an additional $280 million to offset the loss of the RLC.
Eliminating the RLC means the borough could allocate funding for education and lower the property tax rate.
“The administration and assembly have said it’s not fair we have to pay because we incorporated and others didn’t,” Ward said. “There should be a basic need for education.”
