Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said his administration will propose an increased local contribution to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Ward, at a Tuesday media availability meeting, said his budget will recommend $55 million in local school funding to the Borough Assembly. That amount is a $3 million increase over what was provided for this fiscal year.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.