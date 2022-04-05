The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education has a fairly light agenda for its regular meeting tonight, starting at 6 p.m.
The lone business item before the school board involves approving a resolution supporting a set of proposed laws in the state House to boost school funding. House Bill 272 proposes to raise per-student funding for the first time in several years, while House Bill 272 seeks to insulate the state allocation against future inflation.
District administrators will present a request to rename Crawford Elementary on Eielson Air Force Base as Anderson Crawford Elementary School.
Anderson Elementary, a grades K-2 school, closes after this school year for budget reasons, with its students merging with Crawford. A memo from Chief School Administrator supports renaming Crawford to include Anderson in its name to continue the legacy of honoring Major Rudolph Anderson Jr., an Air Force U2 pilot who was shot down over Cuba on October 27, 1962.
The board will also consider a number of consent item agendas, most of them donation and grant acceptances.
The meeting will be held in person at the district admin center, 520 Fifth Avenue, streamed live on YouTube and on Zoom. For more information, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ak/fbns/Board.nsf/Public.