Face masks become optional in public school buildings, including charter schools, starting Jan. 3 after a 4-3 vote of the Board of Education late Tuesday.
The vote comes as Covid-19 cases among staff and students have declined to the lowest number — 15 cases last week and eight cases so far this week — since school started on Aug. 18. The majority of the district's 36 schools have reported zero virus cases during the last seven days, according to the school district Covid-19 data dashboard.
School board President Jennifer Luke said some of the rationale for adopting mandatory face masks inside school buildings three months ago was that young children could not be vaccinated.
Now the Covid-19 vaccine is available for children as young as 5, the school district has strengthened its testing program, face masks will still be required in schools with virus flare-ups, Covid-19 is not going away and Luke said it's time to move forward and look toward the future.
“If your comfort level states that you need to wear a mask, I implore you to wear a mask,” she said. “That is your choice.”
Disruptive crowd
Luke, who presided over the meeting, fielded requests to enforce masking requirements on unmasked audience members, some who were rowdy and vocal, in the school board chambers.
The school board president asked the audience members to follow the school district mask mandate multiple times.
“I am asking," Luke said. “Would you be willing to put on a mask so that we can do this meeting?"
School board Vice President April Smith also chimed in, but people refused. After pausing the meeting a couple of times, Luke calmly carried on and some of the maskless people later called for even more disregard for policy, saying in testimony that families ought to starting sending their children to school without face masks.
“Just stop. Send your kids to school without a mask on. They can’t tackle all of us," said Kelly Nash.
Father of three Brandon Burnett said "children have a right to breath without being forced to wear a mask."
“We have failed to see that we will never defeat Covid," parent Lori Campbell said.
Supporters of optional masking also held that masks have not been used to stop flu outbreaks, they are disruptive to learning and communication, and that there's a downside to masking school children, who have seen higher rates of anxiety and depression. They said proponents of public health mandates repeatedly change the standard for when mandates should end.
What the mask proponents said
The final vote came after hours of testimony, debate and many attempted amendments to delay unmasking school children until Feb. 1 or even the end of the third quarter due to expected travel of school staff and families over Christmas break and spring break.
Mask proponents said they fear a post-holiday surge in Covid-19. School board members Tim Doran, Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson favored keeping the mask mandate. The school board's two military members, whose votes are advisory, agreed.
"We have a high level of cases right now," Doran said.
The state of Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough are both in the high risk zone for the spread of Covid-19, according to metrics by the Department of Health and Social Services. Medical and legal experts, along with federal agencies, recommend maintaining face masks in schools to reduce virus transmission when community case rates are high.
"I am not ready to risk kids," Doran said.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough and the state of Alaska are still coming down from the worst virus surge yet, which began in July and started to subside in October. One week in late September, the state recorded 48 Covid-19 deaths, the most of any week since the pandemic started. No child in Alaska has died of the virus.
Some people attending the school board meeting wore masks and praised them as a cheap tool to promote public health during the pandemic. The school board also received a wave of emails supporting the mask mandate.
Rebecca McGuire, a mother of three children in public schools, said vaccine rates among school children are too low to stop masking. She called on education leaders to do more to encourage vaccinations for children.
“Masking is not forever. I don't want my kids to wear a mask forever," she said.
Tamara Kruse Roselius said the school board has no data to support unmasking school children.
“Kids are vectors, and our community is still in the red zone," she said.
Mask proponents also mentioned an obligation to protect vulnerable students and students with vulnerable family members at home. They said there are too many unknowns with the new Omicron variant. They said children will miss more school if the virus spreads unchecked. Some predicted that public education workers will resign rather than work in an unsafe environment.
Shaming and blaming
People on both sides of the issue traded in shaming and accusations of bullying.
Jennifer Gunderson said she was concerned about unmasked people being allowed in the school board chambers and that she would have attended the meeting viz Zoom had she known there was no enforcement of the mask mandate. She called on Luke to enforce the mandate.
"It's not right to not follow the rules," Gunderson said.
Even so, she stayed at the meeting and testified a second time, and when a school board member asked her to explain why she thinks declining to mask up is socially irresponsible, she refused and said she felt like she was being interrogated.
Ginger McKenzie said she felt bullied and silenced by face mask proponents.
“I am tired of being quiet," she said.
Doran said he felt like school board member Matthew Sampson was trying to silence debate when Sampson repeatedly tried to call for a vote.
Brandy Harty, a parent and substitute teacher, said that Luke was being negligent by continuing the meeting while people disobeyed the masking rule.
“Your actions tonight have shown every student watching that rules do not need to be followed,” she said.
A question of who has authority over charter schools
Later in the meeting, a legal question was raised about whether the school board had authority to dictate masking policies at charter schools.
Under Doran's leadership as school board president, the school district allowed charter schools' Academic Policy Committees to decide about masking.
Board member April Smith questioned that saying she researched the matter and that the school board is legally liable for charter schools. She said the school district has a problem with charter schools assuming authority that they do not legally possess.
Doran said they should delay the vote on masking to confirm whether the school board has authority to set masking policy at charter schools and to give charter schools a chance to respond if the board goes in a new direction.
Luke consulted with legal counsel and ruled that state statute gives the school board authority over charter schools and face masks.