Fairbanks North Star Borough School District officials gave a detailed preview on what new school boundaries will look like following the approved closures of Joy and Nordale Elementary schools during a board of education work session.
Karen Melin, the district’s chief school administrator, said the district wants to get information out as soon as possible given the sensitive nature of school boundaries. The decision to close the three schools, and repurpose the Nordale building, is part of an effort to save $3 million a year.
“Families and students in these particular schools are facing a lot of uncertainty so the quicker we can give them certainty, we can start to ease some of the concern,” Melin said.
Redrawing elementary school boundaries were decided on a number of factors including geography, Melin said.
After that guideline was established, district officials looked at other factors including building capacity and location, the population of economically disadvantaged students and potential for neighborhood growth.
Joy families will be spread out across five schools under the proposed new changes; most of Nordale’s students will likely attend Anne Wien Elementary.
Fifth-graders heading into sixth grade — and now middle school — and incoming seventh and eighth-graders who attend Joy will attend Tanana Middle School.
The new boundaries also adjust existing boundaries for some — but not all — elementary schools.
Title I considerations
Board members, including Tim Doran, asked about the impact to Title I students, or those who receive free/reduced-cost lunches. Both Nordale and Joy were classified as Title I schools because at least 40% of their student population come from lower income households.
Doran asked whether schools absorbing students will potentially become Title I schools or impact overall aid to the district.
Melin said her staff “spent considerable time looking at Title I considerations.”
Melin said most Title I data used comes from 2019.
Carla Marquand, executive director of student support services, said elementary schools with Title I status will remain the same. Those include Anne Wien, Arctic Light, Denali and Hunter.
“It’s a careful balance between keeping schoolwide programs intact but not taking another program and taking its maximum extent,” Marquand said.
Marquand said final impacts wouldn’t be determined until boundaries are complete.
An administrative process
While district staff provided an update, board president Jennifer Luke noted school boundaries are typically an administrative function.
Luke said the district has conducted four boundary changes in the past 15 years — all done administratively. The board was provided a presentation but didn’t take a vote.
Most board members felt the current process works.
Board member April Smith cited the district’s leadership as the reason why the board shouldn’t vote.
“It (voting) would create more work for our staff to create alternate plans that we would then have to vote on,” Smith said. “I trust our staff at this time.”
Luke did request an update for the board’s next regular meeting in order to relay information to staff, families and the public.
Board member Erin Morotti said the board should have an active role given the lack of a superintendent.
One year process?
Doran asked whether school closures would be a one-year process or if other closures are expected in the upcoming year.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw added that the district, board and other stakeholders remain hopeful that more students return to the district and brick-and-mortar schools in the next school year, but things remain uncertain.
Melin agreed uncertainty remained.
“It’s going to be really difficult to see how these changes fall out by next year,” Melin said. “We just need to see how this works and what kind of enrollment changes might happen. It’s going to take a couple of years for this to settle in.”
Board member Matthew Sampson said the district considers multiple things when re-doing boundaries.
“That may include a change of location or students going to other places, or 101% utilization of space,” Sampson said. “There’s nothing set in stone because the board has not made any decisions.”