The building — once home to Nordale Elementary School — now serves as the hub for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District several programs.
BEST Homeschool parents and families were invited to a pot-luck themed open house Tuesday to see some of the changes the building had undergone and resources made available.
“I see a lot of potential for the new space,” said BEST Homeschool director Nathan Pitt. “It’s nice to have the physical space to invite families and students in.”
The art room features different resources, from traditional medium for younger students, to a 3D printer for more ambitious projects. Pitt said the room is used either to teach art projects or for parents who might want to lead their own art project.
A family room and other resources are available for large meeting spaces, and the building serves the purpose of supporting BEST students who need a stable internet connection.
“We want to be a viable option and to serve the needs of every student in the district, whether it’s homeschool, eLearning or traditional students,” Pitt said.
Pitt said programs are still settling in, and the district’s Teaching and Learning Department have materials located in the building it needs to redistribute.
Before BEST was relocated to Nordale, it occupied a small space at the district’s administrative building in downtown Fairbanks.
BEST saw a surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, going from an average of 350 students in past years to over 730 by the end of the last school year. Enrollment for this year is still stabilizing, but he anticipates it to remain high.
Pitt said he’s noticed a shift over the last 20 years “because the resources and programs available that parents have access to are different today than they were then.”
He added the pandemic provided parents with a new perspective about homeschooling.
“I think a lot of families discovered that this is doable and found it was a good fit for their family,” Pitt said.
Glenda Richard, an educational specialist and a veteran district teacher, said the building adds a new dimension to what the program can offer its students.
“We’ve just moved in, so we’re still small, but there is plenty of room to expand what can be offered to BEST students,” Richard said.
An example, she said, was the potential variety in physical education programs.
The open house provided parents and students with a short demonstration from dance instructors Isabella Mendez and Neal Morrill, Lathrop High alum. The pair will provide dance lessons as a PE option for homeschool students for the month of September. Styles would include ballroom and Latin/rhythmic dancing and would be taught based on level of interest, according to Richard.
The building also hosts the district’s eLearning, SMART (students Making A Right Turn), ABEL (Autism and Behavior Educational Liaisons) and CPI (Crisis Prevention, De-escalation and Intervention) programs.
FNSBSD Chief School Administrator Karen Melin called the Nordale Learning Center “an excellent opportunity for all the programs housed here.”
“Our BEST Homeschool students have a place to come and meet and connect with others in the program,” Melin said. “That’s a real need in the homeschool community … So this opening is the culmination of an exciting vision the school board had when the repurposing of the building was first considered. ”
Nordale was one of three elementary schools closed after the end of the last school year, in large part for budgetary reasons and to realign its student population. The board of education made the decision in February, and Nordale, Joy and Anderson elementary schools were closed. Anderson, a K-2 school serving Eielson Air Force Base, merged with Crawford Elementary and was renamed Anderson-Crawford Elementary; both schools are Air Force buildings. Control of the Joy building was returned to the borough.
Nordale’s repurposing provides a new tool that centralizes alternative programs, especially when other homeschool programs in the area have central offices themselves, including IDEA, the largest state-sponsored program in Alaska.
“The whole concept of homeschool has been around for a long time, but it took a different turn in the last few years,” Melin said. “I think what we saw in this process was that some families who thought they might want to homeschool were pushed into it and decided it was a fit for them. Now we have a place for them to fit in that and make connections with other families.”